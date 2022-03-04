Benthings and TNC outshine RSG PH in first MPL-PH live game since S5

A FEW DAYS ago, RSG PH unveiled a video where Dylan “Light” Catipon lived up to his IGN by portraying Death Note’s Light Yagami.

In the video, he laid a curse on the members of TNC Pro Team. However, in their faceoff today, TNC managed to deny the spell placed by RSG on them as they made a statement in the very first live studio event since Season 5.

While many expected a close encounter between these two top teams, The Phoenix managed to sweep the Raiders, led by Ben Seloe Dizon “Benthings” Maglaque.

The fire rises in Benthings of TNC

In their previous match against ECHO PH, TNC struggled as the Orcas managed to negate Shemaiah Daniel “SDzyz” Chu by zoning him out of the Turtle and Lord objectives.

The Raiders tried to execute the same game plan. However, TNC revealed their other trump cards.

While SDzyz was the star of the show, the other members made their mark. Mark Genzon “Kramm” Sojero Rusiana managed to secure his Ice Queen Wand and Blade Armor in Game 1, allowing him to slow down members from RSG.

But he wasn’t the only one that benefitted from itemizations as Jomarie “Escalera” Delos Santos managed to secure defensive items, allowing him to provide that long distance barrage in Game 1.

And to top it all, Benthings made crucial setups with his Chou as he was able to stomp and zone out key members.

But his impact wasn’t only widely felt as the spotlight was heavily directed on him in Game 2. With his Franco, he denied Jonard Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto’s jungle control as his progress was further delayed, ultimately forcing RSG to scramble throughout the match.

