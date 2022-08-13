Blacklist fights off Omega barrage to nail 2-0 sweep

BLACKLIST International’s match against Omega Esports was a litmus test of sorts to see if the full force squad would calm the storms in Season 10.

After all, after sweeping RSG PH yesterday, Omega looked like a team that could rattle every contender.

Unfortunately, their momentum was stifled as Blacklist secured a 2-0 sweep over their foes.

Omega Esports vs. Blacklist Week 1 recap

In Game 1, Omega surprisingly fielded Kiel VJ “Kielvj” Hernandez and Deomark “Mikko” Tabangay against the M3 champs, instead of Patrick James “E2MAX” Caidic and Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog.

The rookies both made crucial plays to stonp the Codebreakers. Mikko’s Mathilda was a pest at the early game as his mobility, together with Dean Christian “Raizen” Samagui, weakened Edward “Edward” Jay Dapadap.

Then in teamfights, his Mathilda would pressure the Codebreakers, nagging Blacklist along with Kielvj's Julian.

Then, the Codebreakers executed an assured turnaround. At the 16th minute, where Blacklist capitalized on Raizen’s aggression, stomped him, and shifted the momentum in favor of the M3 champs, leading to their Game 1 win.

It was the same story in Game 2. The dynamic Mikko and Kielvj combo was a thorn on the Codebreakers' side as Mikko’s Selena threatened key members while Kielvj’s Valentina stole Estes’ ult, allowing Omega to storm back.

But, as in Game 1, a last-minute play changed everything, with an 18th-minute setup taking Kielvj off the board. From then, Blacklist had the confidence to mount a comeback and sweep their rivals.

