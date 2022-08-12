For Omega Esports, win against RSG was a tribute to Kelra's grandmother

OMEGA ESPORTS' sweep of RSG Philippines was quite the statement to kick off the MPL-PH Season 10.

After losing in two consecutive finals against the Raiders, they finally got their revenge on the opening day of the regular season.

But during the press conference, it was revealed by Duane “Kelra” Pillas that this victory was more than just a redemption story.

Yesterday, Kelra’s grandmother died, overwhelming him before the match against the defending MSC champs.

“Syempre umiyak ako ng sobra, yung lola ko, siya talaga yung pinaka-close ko sa lahat ng lola ko,” he said.

Yesterday, Coach Jomie “Pakbet” Abalos got word of Kelra’s situation and asked if he was mentally prepared for the season opener.

“Kami lahat noong nalaman namin yun, kase hindi siya kaagad nagsabi sa amin tungkol sa status niya, na-ano kaagad kami kausapin natin si Kelra, pangitiin lang man," said Omega's mentor. "Nakita namin malungkot siya tapos tinanong namin siya kung ok ba siya, kung kaya niya ba maglaro ibukas? Sabi niya, Ibibigay niya bukas yung best niya, para sa lola niya.”

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Tragedy motivates Kelra

Though it was a traumatic experience for the gold laner, he realized he needed to keep his focus on winning against the Raiders.

Video

“Pagkatapos ko umiyak, iniisip kung paano ko papasok dito sa stage kung papaano ko lalaruin yung laban na ito sa RSG," he said. “Yung problema ko iyon, tinanggal ko muna bago dumating sa stage. Tapos wala na akong iniisip, ngayon lang ako nalulungkot.”

And during the match against RSG, Kelra still played like the best gold laner in Season 9 as he was able to surprise the likes of Eman “EMANN” Sangco and Dylan “Light” Catipon in every teamfight.

Team captain Patrick James “E2MAX” Caidic was left with nothing but admiration for Kelra’s mental fortitude.

“Kami sobrang proud kami sa kanya, syempre tuwang-tuwa ako and ang laging kong sinasabi na ibigay niya yung panalo para sa lola niya. Tuwang-tuwa kami kase nakita nga namin yung laro niya and alam ko na masaya yung lola niya kase sa performance na ipinakita niya. Sobrang proud kami.”

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.