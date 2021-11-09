Midnight relinquishes analyst role for Nexplay EVOS

AFTER assisting Coach John Michael "Zico" Dizon and changing the fortunes of Nexplay EVOS in Season 8, Neil "Midnight" De Guzman has officially ended his stint as the team's analyst. The announcements were made on Nexplay Esports' official social media pages.

According to the post, Midnight will no longer provide his analytical contributions for the team in MPL PH Season 9.

Continue reading below ↓

However, he will be involved with the team's other projects.

In his official Facebook page, Midnight expressed his gratitude for the opportunity given to him by the organization and he promised to maintain the deep relationship he forged with the team who he calls as another family.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Signs were already imminent for Midnight

Before the official announcement, there were hints that De Guzman would be moving on from his Nexplay career. Both Setsuna "Akosi Dogie" Ignacio and Coach Zico posted their respective vlogs revealing that Midnight was destined to leave.

Both of their vlogs had the same title, "PAALAM MIDNIGHT." However, each had a different perspective; Dogie's vlog showed Midnight leaving the bootcamp, while Zico would reveal Midnight bonding with the team after their MPL: Invitational exit. The latter's video even hinted that De Guzman had some contact with Moonton, the developers of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

In his official Facebook pages, De Guzman had admitted going through a roller coaster of emotions — perhaps allusions to his impending departure.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.