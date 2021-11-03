Rebellion Genflix knocks Nexplay EVOS out of MPL Invitational

TWO TEAMS with contrasting playstyles clashed in the 2021 MPL: Invitational as Rebellion Genflix's hyper aggressive playstyle collided with Nexplay EVOS' signature late game prowess.

Unfortunately for the Filipino squad, they were dealt a heavy blow from their Indonesian foes, and were eliminated early from the MPLI. This is the first time that a Filipino squad lost against a SEA rival in the tournament.

Instead of fielding their usual main five, Nexplay opted to utilize their reserve players, Sanford "SanFord" Vinuya and Ken Louie "Kzen" Pile, replacing John Paul "H2wo" Salonga and Renejay "RENEJAY" Barcarse.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ruthless aggression from RBG in MPLI results

Right from the get-go, Rebellion Genflix went all out in grouping up as a team to eliminate individual members from NXP.

Both games featured an extremely mobile lineup featuring Paquito, Rafaela, Natan, and Kaja in Game 1, while unloading their Lancelot, Phoveus, and Mathilda in Game 2.

Game 1 was an absolute disaster for Nexplay as they couldn't dictate the early stages of the game. Sanford's Gatotkaca was left in an awkward spot as he couldn't get any momentum in the early game.

Continue reading below ↓

It likewise didn't help that Dede Alvi Birrul "B1RUL" Walidaeni Miftahudin had an easy time bursting down the turrets, gaining the early gold advantage which allowed his Natan to snowball all the way to the late game.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Nexplay immediately responded by unveiling Yawi's signature Jawhead and countering RBG's group-ups by securing the Turtle in Game 2. However, some late game collapses sealed their fate as RBG capitalized on their damage output inside a chokepoint in the 14th minute to secure their sweep.

Rebellion Genflix's Ruby plays were phenomenal

One constant threat from both games was Genflix's Ruby, which offered some tactical flexibility in favor of the Indonesian squad. In Game 1, Rendy "Coyy" Syahputra's mastery of his Ruby disrupted any setup from Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera.

Given his mastery of the hero, Coyy could once again replicate his performances. However, Genflix revealed a twist, as Coyy passed the mantle to substitute player Bernard "WEJE" Ditya Wiliardi Widjanarko in Game 2.

Continue reading below ↓

Just like his teammate, WEJE made calculated plays in weakening Nexplay with his masterpiece in the 8th minute.

Both players likewise displayed a masterful use of the flicker and Ruby ult combo, which surprised Nexplay's lineup.

In the post-match interview, midlaner Attanasius "SwayLow" David Halomoan Sihaloho, expressed the importance of this tournament. "Finally we can finally prove in MPL: Invitational that we could do our best," said the Indonesian player.

He admitted that he aspired to face the other Filipino organizations as well as his fellow countrymen from Indonesia.

With their dominant 2-0 win, RBG will face their local rivals, Alter Ego, in the next round.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.