Beemo reveals: Onic PH players have yet to receive M3 prize winnings

AFTER HIS departure from Onic PH, Paul Ian “Beemo” Sergio decided to spend a portion of the offseason as a special guest in GMA 7’s Eat Bulaga.

He guested in the variety show's "Bawal Judgmental" segment, alongside RSG PH reserve player Dexter “Exort” Martinez, RSG manager Lexie, and Nexplay EVOS’ superstar Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse.

As he was interviewed by the hosts of the show, Beemo had a surprising revelation.

Despite Onic PH finishing second in the M3 World Championship, Beemo said that the players have yet to receive their winnings.

“Yung makukuha naming prize noong nag-Singapore kami...P6 million, bale walo po!" (referring to the distribution of the prize among the players) he admitted.

ONIC PH responds to Beemo's allegations

In response to Beemo's statement on Eat Bulaga, a highly placed source within Onic PH told Spin.ph that the organization is working on the documentation to maximize the prize purse to be received by its players.

The M3 World Championship took place in Singapore last December. Blacklist International (currently seeing action in the SEA Games as the Sibol MLBB representatives) took the overall crown.

According to Beemo, the champion brought home P15 million.

After their runner-up finish in M3, Onic competed in Season 9 of the MPL-PH and garnered a fourth place finish.

