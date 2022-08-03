Plans for Mobile Legends minor league pushed back to 2023

BACK IN Season 8, during the league’s big shift to a professionalized franchise league, among the projects that the MPL-PH announced was the setting up of a MLBB Development League.

Intended as a showcase for amateur teams, then-business development head Matt Jaron imagined that the MDL would be a “training ground for teams to assess their capabilities, before we officially introduce them to the MPL stage.”

He also said that the MDL would offer more opportunities for teams and players outside of the eight-team franchise model.

Jaron said that they hoped to kickstart the minor league by Season 9.

Two seasons on, however, and the MDL is nowhere in sight.

Moonton announces new timeline for MDL-PH

In a press conference announcing Season 10, we asked Moonton representatives if there was any update on the MDL.

“To answer this question, we cannot share the exact details as of the moment, but do know that we are planning out the MDL for now,” said Tonio Silva, senior marketing manager for Mobile Legends esports, to Spin.ph.

“Our target is to launch an event by Q1 or Q2 of next year.”

The MDL is currently active in Indonesia, where it is moving into its sixth season.

