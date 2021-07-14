Moonton to launch development league, ninth franchise by Season 9?

WITH THE franchise system set in stone for the upcoming MPL, Mobile Legends developer Moonton has decided to go all-out in growing the scene.

In a press conference, they announced their upcoming projects in the next few years.

Most notably, they announced that they are laying the groundwork for the Mobile Legends Development League, geared to provide opportunities for the up-and-coming talents and serve as the scene’s grassroots program.

Which teams will be qualified to compete in the MDL? Matt Jaron, the head of business development of MPL-PH, said that Moonton will be looking at three options.

“We will prioritize the main MPL franchise teams to field their secondary teams, but we will also look into open qualifiers and invited teams,” he explained.

The third option is to assess MPL aspirants.

“Our plan is to invite teams who want to buy a slot in the MPL to first test their skills in the MDL, as a training ground to assess their capabilities, before we officially introduce them to the MPL stage,” he added.

Jaron hopes that the MDL will lay to rest accusations that there will be less opportunities for teams and players inside the MPL-PH under its new franchise model.

“Contrary to what others are saying, with the incorporation of MDL, we’re actually expecting to have more teams and more players,” the executive said.

Moonton hopes to officially launch the proposed grassroots league in Season 9.

MPL-PH to open up ninth franchise?

Bsides the development program, Jaron discussed the potential of fielding another franchise team in season 9 or 10, and encouraged investors to contact the league.

As for the selection process, he stated that it will all be in the hands of Moonton and the other franchise holders.

“For Moonton’s decision, on which new franchise team will join on a seasonal basis or for every two seasons, all of us need to agree on that decision,” said Jaron.

He added: “We prioritize the team, who we consider to be the best fit in a franchise setting.

To spearhead all of these different projects, the developer is looking to establish a local office in the Philippines. Moonton is aiming to field 20 or more employees in various fields, ranging from esports marketing, business development, customer service, and more, by the end of this year.

It has been a plan long in the making, revealed Jaron, though slightly delayed because of the pandemic.

“We are confident that by the end of this year, we will have our Moonton office in Manila,” he said.

