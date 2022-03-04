LOOK: MPL-PH gives sneak peek of studio as live games start today

THE MPL-PH is back to live games for the first time in two years — and in a new Facebook post, the league has unveiled the studio where the teams will throw down the gauntlets.

In keeping with the season’s “Lakas ng Pinas” theme, the studio backdrop features designs inspired by the iconography of the Philippine flag.

The league partnered with Mineski Events to construct the setup and host the live events.

MPL-PH only got GAB green light for live matches last February 14

It was only on February 14 that the Games and Amusements Board allowed the MPL-PH to go offline for Season 9. The first four teams who will be playing inside this venue are TNC Pro Team and RSG PH (facing off at the 6:00 p.m. game) as well as Onic PH and Omega Esports, who are scheduled for an 8:00 p.m. match.

Fans are still not allowed inside the venue. For now, only players, casters, and staff will be present at the studio.

At the start of the season, the league also unveiled the theme song “Lakas ng Pinas”, performed by R&B artist Alisson Shore and created in cooperation with Tiktok.

