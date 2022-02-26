ECHO PH denies TNC's jungle control, retains unbeaten streak

TWO undefeated teams in the MPL went head-to-head, and only one could finally end the dominance displayed by their foes.

ECHO PH are living up to their “super team” monicker as they easily dispatch their foes while TNC have caused a major surprise with their resurgent up-and-coming squad.

But in the end, only one maintained their spotless record as ECHO PH survived a brutal and valiant effort from TNC with a 2-1 series win.

ECHO PH and TNC tactics anchored on their supports

The series was marked by strategic rotations from both teams centered on their support play. Both Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera and Jankurt Russel “KurtTzy” Matira were heavily contested by Ben Seloe “Benthings” Dizon Maglaque and Jomarie “Escalera” Delos Santos, with ECHO's dynamic duo coming out on top.

Both were crucial in denying TNC’s signature tactic, where they hampered Shemaiah Daniel “SDzyz” Chu’s jungle control. They even allowed ECHO to secure crucial Lord steals away from TNC.

This was clear in Game 1 as Yawi denied the Demon Slayer and Retribution combo from Shemaiah Daniel “SDzyz” Chu at the 12th minute. He brought the TNC jungler closer to his demise by baiting his abilities, allowing KurtTzy to provide the follow-up damage a few minutes later.

They tried to replicate the same antics in Game 2, but the Phoenix was able to adapt to their antics as each member protected SDzyz. TNC capitalized at the 11th minute, notching one on the scoreboard as they took advantage of ECHO’s overly aggressive nature.

And to make matters worse, Mark Genzon “Kramm” Rusiana’s Uranus became a late game threat that ECHO couldn’t handle.

It all led to a Game 3 clash, where ECHO completely stamped their mark. Both Yawi and KurtTzy caused a lot of problems in the early game. and they managed to find another loophole by denying Kramm any space to gain momentum.

