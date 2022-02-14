MPL-PH gets GAB go-ahead to host offline games from March 4 onwards

LAST WEEKEND, the Games and Amusements Board granted the Mobile Legends Professional League-Philippines permission to go offline from Week 5 (that is, Friday, March 18) of its regular season onwards.

Today, February 14, however, the league confirmed that GAB has given the green light for an even earlier date. From Week 3 (March 4), the MPL-PH will be able to host matches onsite all the way to the playoffs.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

It’s a surprising (but very welcome) Valentine’s gift from the government agency to a league that has been forced to hold all its games online since Season 6.

“During the period, strict health and safety protocols will be implemented such as having swab tests and limiting the number of personnel entering in the venue. There will also be a roving safety officer to ensure everyone follows the rules. Safety and sanitation kits will be shared with all attendees and potential cases will be isolated,” said the MPL-PH in a statement.

Continue reading below ↓

Teams welcome prospect of offline games

Speaking to Spin.ph before the official announcement, team managers welcome the prospect of going back to an onsite setup.

"Sa totoo lang, I do miss yung offline events, especially if may kasamang fans, because you can really hear the cheers and the shouting kapag may mga outplays or exciting moments," said Carlo Giron, team manager of Onic PH.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Meanwhile, ECHO PH's Mitch Liwanag said, "[The players] are all excited! It's been a while since we last had a tournament onsite. It's been 2 years... I think? Ever since the pandemic started, esports events were just not the same anymore. It's different when you're there: the atmosphere, the crowd, and the stage; they all make you feel something."

The former professional esports athlete also added, "They will make you feel all sorts of emotion and pressure too. That experience adds up to being a professional player overall."

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.