OhMyV33nus confident in the final composition of Sibol MLBB for IESF

JOHNMAR “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna has always been an icon in the Philippine esports scene with his shotcalling prowess, his support play, his overall on-cam persona, and his LGBTQ+ advocacy.

During the Sibol Thanksgiving party (where he and the rest of Blacklist International's SEA Games roster received commendations for their stint in the national team), The Queen actually gave his insights on the future of esports during an interview with the media.

According to him, the future is bright in the industry and he is hoping that more entities will further invest in the scene.

“Nakita namin in the past few years kung paano sinusuportahan yung esports and kung paano siya sinuportahan ng government ng mga big companies and hopefully masuportahan pa,” said the Blacklist shotcaller.

“Kase nakita nga namin na may future ang esports. And actually yung mga universities, nagbibigay ng scholarship sa esports and sana mag-grow pa ito in the future.”

Blacklist and Sibol MLBB head coach Kristoffer “BON CHAN” Ricaplaza also envisioned an even brighter future for the industry.

“Gusto namin makilala ang Philippines sa larangan ng esports and then mabigyan ng opportunity sa bawat players sa iba’t ibang laro, maka-ML, Dota or kahit anong laro pa yan. Mabigyan lang ng opportunity ang mga taong nangagarap na may passion sa video games," Said the M3-winning coach.

V33nus and Wise hope to see a full force Blacklist in IESF

But besides talking about the future of esports in the Philippines, both V33nus and BON CHAN discussed their upcoming IESF campaign.

Over the past few days, the IESF qualifiers became a heated point of debate among fans.

As the community debates over the national team's combine ruling with qualifier finalists Blacklist and Maharlika, V33nus is hoping that the bond he had with his team will prevail.

“Kase last Sunday lang yung qualifiers. So far wala kaming preparations kase puro kami deliverables and photoshoots. Kaso naniniwala ako sa chemistry namin as five and naniniwala ako sa individual skills ng isa’t is,a and I’m confident na whatever happens, kakayanin naming lima. As much as possible na mabuo kami,” he said.

Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario added: “Sana limang Blackllst yung kukunin din kase combine siya, unlike dito (SEA Games) na nag-qualifiers kami at yung team yung kukunin. Hopefully limang Blacklist ulit and bigyan ulit namin ng karangalan ng Pilipinas.”

While V33nus hopes to see the entire Blacklist in the IESF, he likewise believes that no matter the outcome of the combine, his confidence will remain.

“If ever na mag-mix yung roster or machop-chop yung Blacklist with Maharlika, I think kayang-kaya namin and I’m super confident sa IESF kase napatunayan na namin ito last SEA Games kung gaano namin dino-minate and pinanalo yung SEA Games even meron kaming three rookies," said the iconic shotcaller.

