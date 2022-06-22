What you need to know about Pearl, VALORANT'S newest map

NINE MONTHS after Fracture debuted, Riot Games is finally releasing a new map for VALORANT.

Pearl, as this new location is known, will be releasing officially on July 22, shortly after VALORANT’s 2nd birthday. Pearl is officially the first map featuring the game’s Omega Earth, the first alternate earth of the VALORANT multiverse.

The Spin.ph team got to explore the new map in an early access build and we’re excited for everyone to try it because it's that darn cool.

This is Portugal... er, Pearl

After the explosion that occurred in Fracture that opened up the multiverses we’re finally going to be able to explore the weird and wonderful Omega Earth where the agents of VALORANT are bonafide superstars. First stop is Dia do Santuário, a grand city beneath the waves!

Pearl is a vibrant and colorful map with strong Portuguese themed architecture and murals. As with any VALORANT map, Pearl’s loading screen comes with its own coordinates. The coordinates of Pearl sets the underwater city somewhere near the coast of Libson, Portugal.

Continue reading below ↓

From a gameplay perspective, the map at first glance looks to be on the larger side like Breeze. But unlike Breeze, Pearl doesn’t feature a lot of open space, and is instead a narrow labyrinthine map filled with nooks and crannies. You could even find the comic book shop that was featured in the latest VALORANT cinematic!

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Pearl seems like the lurker’s paradise with players needing to check so many corners as they traverse the map. The map also features a small sewer area for all you rats out there to sneak about in. All the Judge users will definitely have a lot of fun in Pearl.

There are some areas like the long B lane or the A to B connector, with an obvious bottleneck where most of the action will likely take place if players brute force their way through the map.

Continue reading below ↓

To sum it up, Pearl looks like a very aesthetic spot with mostly narrow spots and minimal open lanes. With the exit of Split in the map rotation, this could easily become Phantom users’ new favorite map.

But right now it's all up in the air how the general public and the pros will think of Pearl. Players will need a proper deep dive into Pearl before the verdict is out. But it's definitely going to be fun to watch how the pros take on this map. We’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out though since Masters 2 will still feature Split instead of Pearl as of writing. Pearl in Champions later this year is gonna be hype though that’s for sure.

Pearl will become available in SEA servers tomorrow, June 23, 2022.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.