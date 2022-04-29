How big was the impact of Coach V on TNC's groundbreaking season?

TNC PRO TEAM came to Season 9 with no fanfare and low expectations from the community. While the other teams looked poised and prepared for the regular season with a run at the Sibol campaign, TNC didn’t even attend the qualifiers.

Then, during the regular season, Coach Vrendon “V” Lin suffered from Potts Disease, and he had to stay inside the hospital.

But for the playoffs of his beloved TNC, he managed to travel to the SMX Convention Center on a wheelchair.

After a thrilling victory against Omega Esports, securing a top three finish as they await the victor between Onic PH and RSG PH, the team saluted their tireless, persevering coach.

“Mahalaga si Coach V, kase nakasama ko siya sa ArkAngel. Tapos parang pamilya po yung turing ko sa kanya,” said shotcaller Jomarie “Escalera” Delos Santos.

“Tapos alam ko rin na ito pangarap niya, kaya noong nagkasakit siya nalulungkot ako kasi malapit niyang makuha yung pangarap niya, tapos doon siya nagkasakit. Kaya sobrang importante si Coach V kaya sinasama namin siya kase may naitutulong po siya sa amin."

He added: “Tsaka hindi hadlang yung sitwasyon niya kase utak naman yung gumagana hindi paa.”

Coach V was an inspiration for TNC

Even during the regular season, the team was already dedicating their victories to their coach.

“Ginagamit namin si Coach V bilang inspirasyon since bago pa mag-start yung regular season. Kami-kami po yung magkakasama kaya noong nalaman namin yung naging kalagayan niya, nag-pray talaga kami tapos parang yung ginagawa namin sa practices, para sa kanya talaga,” said assistant coach Jemson “Scholar” Glean Ignacio.

TNC now follows Coach V's example, with each member of the team acknowledging the importance of unity in overcoming the challenges that they had to endure this season.

“Tutal po lahat po kami halos rookie, ako lang po yung nakalaro ng tatlong (games) last season kaya parang rookie season ko. Ayun laging pinaalala sa amin na, ‘Ikaw na bago ka kung wala kang experience, magtutulungan tayo,” said Ben Seloe “Benthings” Maglaque.

He added: “Team po kami na kung sa tingin mo hindi mo kaya yung isang bagay na ito kami yung magpupuno niyan. Tulungan lahat, players and coaches.”

As for Coach V's thoughts on his condition?

“Since hindi naman ako kasama doon sa regular season, ang naging preparation ko para sa team yung matulog nang maaga sa hospital para po mabigyan ng mga advice yung mga players,” said TNC’s head coach.

No matter what happens this season, TNC has proven that they aren’t just only winners inside the Land of Dawn but also in life.

