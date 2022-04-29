TNC secures top three finish, sends Omega to lower bracket

AFTER DISMANTLING the super team known as ECHO PH in a surprising 3-0 sweep, Omega Esports came in guns blazing in their matchup against TNC.

And though Omega had the playoff experience over their rivals, TNC proved that the Phoenix rises as they managed to secure a commanding 3-1 series win, sending Omega to the lower bracket.

TNC’s signature tactics prevail

Despite TNC’s playoff inexperience, they managed to overwhelm Barangay Omega in Game 1. Due to the early game pressure from Ben Seloe “Benthings” Maglaque and Jomarie “Escalera” Delos Santos, Omega’s Dean Christian “Raizen” Samagui was struggling to find a footing.

At one point his rival Shemaiah Daniel “SDzyz” Chu was four levels ahead of him.

It likewise didn’t help that Patrick Caidic “E2MAX” Caidic couldn’t generate space to engage. When Duane “Kelra” Pillas tried his luck to assault, he was pushed back by Robee Bryan “Yasuwo” Pormocille.

While Game 2 saw Omega punish them with a taste of their own medicine by snatching their Beatrix and Lylia, in Game 3, they managed to secure an alternative.

Omega initially disrupted the signature Benthings hook shot masterclass as they countered his setups with Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog’s Wild Charge and Flicker combo.

But that wasn’t the only win condition in their arsenal as Mark “Kramm” Genzon Rustana’s Esmeralda became a late game menace. His movements in teamfights confused Omega, highlighted in the final clash as he rotated and charged towards the backlines, pushing Omega to the brink of elimination.

And in the final game, TNC once again surprised their foes. With their Angela pick, TNC needed to burst down their rivals, and their Brody and Eudora pick was crucial in stomping them.

Not even the Heart Guard ability could sustain Omega as the surprise combo, along with Kramm’s Esmeralda and Benthings' Franco, hammered the final nail in the coffin of Omega’s upper bracket hopes.

