    Inside the game plan TNC coach V cooked up while recuperating from Pott's Disease

    by Carlos Pineda
    IN THE ongoing Season 9 of the MPL-PH, TNC has always been a jungle-centric team focused on giving Shemaiah Daniel "SDzyz" Chu control of the entire map.

    For this to be successful, they tend to rely on the spacemaking capabilities of Ben Seloe "Benthings" Dizon Maglaque and Jomarie "Escalera" Delos Santos.

    Normally the tandem would use Jawheads, Kaguras, and Selenas, until they unveiled their Odette and Diggie strategy, which was planned by Coach Vrendon "V" Lin while recuperating from Pott's Disease inside a hospital.

    Get well soon coach!

      Meanwhile, watch our analysis of this new combo below:

      The Songbird Combo of TNC

