How ECHO's brotherhood and squad management molded the Orcas' dynasty

ECHO PH is now the most dominant MLBB team in 2023 after a string of championship sweeps against Blacklist International in both the M4 World Championship and MPL PH Season 11 finale.

The 'House of Highlights' was simply too much for the Codebreakers and it seemed like the Orcas were the perfect foil against the disciplined nature of Blacklist.

While many would pinpoint Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno's maturity to accept tank junglers, or the decision to field Sanford "SanFord" Vinuya and Alston "Sanji" Pabico, or the brilliance from Archie "TicTac" Reyes and Robert "Trebor" Sanchez as keys to their success, one important factor has been overlooked...the team's squad management.

Looking at their roster, it can be argued that ECHO is stacked with players from both their championship MDL and MPL squads. With headline players like Jaypee "Jaypee" Dela Cruz, Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, and Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera, wouldn't this team suffer from ego-related issues?

That wasn't the case, in fact both the MDL and MPL rosters have a harmonious relationship. Coach Limuelle "Elle" Galera of the championship MDL squad revealed that there was no toxicity in the locker room.

No echoing bad blood

"...Sa totoo lang sa team na ito wala talagang toxic e. Kumbaga walang mataas yung ego, walang ma-pride. Kumbaga kung ano sabihin mo, kung anong i-advice mo, gagawin talaga nila. I’m very happy to be a part of this team and win a championship," revealed ECHO Proud's Head coach.

And that translated even with their relationship with ECHO's MPL squad, as Mitch Liwanag revealed in the press interview.

"Walang parang bad blood, competition, brotherhood talaga, as in tulungan talaga."

She even alluded to their battle against RSG Slate PH where both teams constantly exchanged tips to beat the Codebreakers.

"After noong laban namin sa RSG, all of my teams, the team 1 and team 2, nag-sit down together sila, nag-usap-usap sila, nagbibigay ng ideas, nang pinakamagandang draft and expected bans and picks," revealed Liwanag.

ECHO PROUD-ly making headlines internationally

Given the calibre of ECHO's MDL roster, it made sense for Liwanag to bring the members to their international campaigns. She even explained the reasons why she brought ECHO Proud to the M4 World Championship...and now the upcoming MSC 2023 bid.

“They’re MPL calibre (ECHO MDL). Simula M4, the reason why we won is yung help ng MDL team namin. Sila lang yung kayang makitapatan sa team 1 namin. Never kaming nakipag-scrim sa labas, sa kanila lang until now, so thank you so much sa MDL team namin," reflected Liwanag.

She added: “That’s the reason why nilipad namin sila, it’s because we don’t scrim with any other teams so this MSC, going to Cambodia, the 2nd team will be coming with us."

ECHO's decision to scrim among themselves may be a controversial move given that their rivals would challenge other teams to learn something new, however their decision to maintain an urgent sense of inclusivity has also has its benefits, like that surprise gold lane Minsitthar from Frederic Benedict "Bennyqt" Gonzales.

"The reason why is we’re very careful doon sa mga experiments namin, like yung Minsitthar, never siyang lumabas, even sa livestream. Tinago talaga namin, it’s 100% winrate sa scrim namin," revealed the ECHO PH country manager.

And if we go back to Season 10, ECHO's secondary squad can imitate the playstyles of certain teams.

With the way their second roster operated, teams should be wary of the threat levels that the amateur scene has produced.

“Huwag nilang maliitin yung mga kalaban na amateur, malalakas yung mga amateur and sina Outplayed and Zaida galing din sila sa amateur. Napaka-unfair na dine-discredit nila yung ibang teams so gusto ko lang sabihin na lahat malalakas sa Pilipinas. Pinakamahirap yata, kahit amateur scene nahihirapan manalo Indo. Napakagaling nila," she opined.

A hands-on approach

However, squad management isn't just about defining the roles and managing egos inside the locker room as it is also about addressing the daily problems of professional players.

Mitch has been renowned for attending to her players' needs like how she molded Sanford "SanFord" Vinuya.

"Medyo na-bother kase ako kase tuloy-tuloy yung problems niya with his family, nagkakasakit, so parang ako I was very protective of SanFord kase gusto ko siya yung strong sa family niya. Ayoko naman na magkakadagdag sa burden ng family niya. Kapag binibigay nila yung anak nila, I make sure na mapapalaki ko sila ng tama and at the same time naaalagaan ko yung health nila."

And her care and compassion was even important in helping Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno overcome his finger injury problem. She even went into detail as to what really happened.

"Noong nangyari yun, nagkaroon siya ng infection. Sabi ko, 'Pagamutan na natin.' He mentioned na parang pwede naman gamutin muna so I thought it’s a simple wound lang. After one week I went back to the bootcamp, sabi niya sa akin, ‘Ate Mitch! Pakiputok nga yung sugat ko,' sabi niyang ganun," she explained.

"What?' Sabi ko sa kanya. Kase lumulobo na siya, so parang nagtutubig. Sabi ko, 'hindi let me look at it.' After ko nakita iyun I was shocked sa sobrang laki ng nana dito or sugat. Even the nurses were saying, ‘Ewww!’

Everyone makes mistakes

Yet despite the injuries, KarlTzy kept on going even joking in front of the doctors.

"Dinala ko siya sa emergency, ginamutan siya ng surgeon and then ayun sabi niya, infected. Pero tiniis niya yun for one week, and then nananalo siya sa scrims namin. Ang sabi pa nga niya sa Doctor, ‘Partida nananalo pa ako sa scrims kahit injured ako.’ so he was never affected naman," narrated Liwanag.

But of course, Mitch had some blunders like how she treated KarlTzy's injury before the match against RSG.

"Pero during the match against RSG, kasalanan ko, napakapal ko yung gaza niya kase I was very protective sa sugat niya. Ang sabi ni Doc, I have to bring him back to the hospital after one week just to make sure na gamutan yung infection."

She added: "Diba may mga excited na players? Baka matisil nila yung kamay nila, so yun yung worry ko, na baka tamaan nila so kinapalan ko para hindi niya maramdaman yung tama. Nangawit siya so may bad, pero hindi naman siya nagalit sa akin."

Yet despite the injury, KarlTzy managed to will his way and secure ECHO's very first MPL trophy and none of this could've happened without Mitch's guiding hand. She admitted that she has always been very hands-on.

"Very hands-on ako sa mga bata, whenever they have issues, or any problems, sinisigurado ko talaga na ok yung mental health talaga."

And with both ECHO squads making a statement in 2023, it was time to soar high in their succeeding campaigns.

As Mitch perfectly said: "Sobrang nakaka-proud and at the same time, sobrang ang lalakas ng mga bata. Pinaghirapan talaga nila yan so nandito ako para sa kanila, aabutin namin sabay-sabay yung pangarap nila."