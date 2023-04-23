Coach Elle on ECHO's MDL success: 'Walang mataas yung ego, walang ma-pride'

ECHO PH didn't just go loud and proud in the M4 World Championship as the Orcas likewise proved their prowess against GameLab in the inaugural MDL Philippines Season 1.

Both the MDL team and their MPL counterparts were constantly scrimming against each other, which proved to be a blessing for the former as they secured a convincing 3-1 series win in the finale.

“Dahil nakakalaban namin sila (ECHO's MPL roster) sa scrim, nakaka-adapt kami parehas sa isa’t isa kase aggressive din sila, yung playstyle. Malakas sila kaya lumalakas kami," revealed team captain Jaypee "Jaypee" Dela Cruz in the post-finals press conference.

Many would attribute their finals victory courtesy of their overall experience, skill, and tactical expertise, especially knowing that the big names in the scene were involved.

I mean, what can go wrong when you have a legend like Jaypee "Jaypee" Dela Cruz and MPL Season 9 MVP candidate, Jankurt "KurtTzy" Matira?

But the Orcas didn't just rely on their starpower to secure the championship as the team's bond, chemistry, and mentality have also contributed to their success, which was further emphasized in the press conference.

Jaypee's leadership was key

Jaypee has seen it all, from winning back-to-back MPL trophies with Sunsparks and competing in the World Stage in both M1 and M4. The latter saw him become a hero for ECHO during Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera's absence, and became a key cog in the team's championship run.

And with his arrival to the Development Scene, Jaypee brought a team-centric mentality and this was evident with how he responded to his Finals MVP award.

“Masaya kase ako naging MVP pero kahit sino maging MVP sa amin deserve kase kami yung nag-champion," he revealed.

Then when talking about his overall impact, his teammates, specifically Jhonville "Outplayed" Villar and James "Jeymz" Gloria were left with high praises.

“Si dad (Jaypee) yung gumagabay sa decision namin sa game, malaking tulong po si Dad kase siya yung nagdra-draft sa amin kaya yung run namin sa MDL ang ganda," reflected Outplayed.

Jeymz added: "Para sa akin, mahalaga po siya kase siya po yung may pinakamaraming experience po sa amin. Tsaka sobrang dami niyang tinuturuan sa amin lalo na sa draft, sa paggawa ng plays, sa shotcalling."

But besides Jaypee, Coach Limuelle "Elle" Galera also has a hand in the team's success.

A harmonious squad

During the early MPL Seasons, Coach Elle was part of the ArkAngel squad alongside Ashley Marco "Killuash" Cruz, Dexter "Exort" Martinez, and Jaypee.

Now with his return in a MOONTON-based tournament, Coach Elle's impact was heavily felt to the point where his players highly respected him.

Jaypee acknowledged the discipline he brought especially when the team started to lose their concentration.

"Una po sa pagdidisiplina kase pinapagalitan niya kami kapag may mga pasaway lalo na kapag may nag-a-alt-tab sa scrims," said the MPL legend.

But the winning mindset wasn't just forged with discipline as the bond between players was also crucial, something that jungler Justine "Zaida" Palma explained.

"Yung kotse ni Coach Elle (laughs)...hindi yung chemistry namin mas lalong lumakas kase lagi kaming magkakasama. Lagi po kaming lumalabas."

And in return, Coach Elle received the proper treatment from his players.

"...Sa totoo lang sa team na ito wala talagang toxic e. Kumbaga walang mataas yung ego, walang ma-pride. Kumbaga kung ano sabihin mo, kung anong i-advice mo, gagawin talaga nila. I’m very happy to be a part of this team and win a championship," revealed ECHO Proud's Head coach.

Due to their attitude Coach Elle didn't even doubt his team's championship aspirations.

"Sa totoo lang oo e (championship expectations). Noong tumawag sa akin si Coach TicTac, nakita ko lineup nila, sobrang experience and then hindi ko rin inaasahan yung attitude nila kumbaga lahat sila gutom, gusto mag-champion. So una pa lang, alam ko na na kaya mag-champion or mag-top two man lang."

Hunger and motivation

And that hunger was further displayed with the motivations from the team. Despite the accolades and experience from the MPL vets, none of them were blinded by it.

For them, the championship was a priority.

"Gusto rin namin mag-champion kase first MDL po siya so mahirap po siyang kalimutan kase first MDL win sa Pinas. Tapos kami yung nag-champion," reflected Jaypee.

Meanwhile, Jeymz viewed this MDL experience as a new opportunity for him to showcase his talents.

"Gusto ko rin i-try itong MDL kase noong nasa MPL ako, parang wala pa akong achievement sa MPL, ang pinakamataas na nakuha ko doon 4th place. Kumbaga lagi akong lowest."

He further explained: "Gusto kong i-try ang bagong team kase sa buong MPL ko NXP ako e. So parang gusto kong mag-explore, mag-try ng iba."