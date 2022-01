Onic-Blacklist rematch headlines first day of MPL-PH Season 9

WHEN THE Mobile Legends Professional League-Philippines returns for its ninth season, it will immediately feature a showdown from old rivals Onic PH and Blacklist International.

Facing off for the ultimate trophy in the finals of both Season 8 and the M3 world series, Onic and Blacklist will kick off the first game of the regular season at 6:00 p.m. on February 18, Friday.

A match between Omega Esports and TNC will follow at 8:00 p.m.

The opening weekend will also see Blacklist face off against TNC at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, while Onic goes up against Nexplay EVOS on Sunday, 4:00 p.m.

The regular season will run for eight consecutive weekends, with consistent time slots from Friday to Sunday.

See the full schedule of the MPL-PH Season 9 regular schedule below:

Week 1

Friday, February 18

6:00 p.m. - Blacklist vs. Onic PH

8:00 p.m. - Omega Esports vs. TNC Pro Team

Saturday, February 19

4:00 p.m. - RSG PH vs. Nexplay EVOS

6:00 p.m. - Bren Esports vs ECHO PH

8:00 p.m. - Blacklist International vs. TNC Pro Team

Sunday, February 20

4:00 p.m. - Onic PH vs. Nexplay EVOS

6:00 p.m. - Omega Esports vs. ECHO PH

Week 2

Friday, February 25

6:00 p.m. - RSG PH vs. Bren Esports

8:00 p.m. - Blacklist International vs. Nexplay EVOS

Saturday, February 26

4:00 p.m. - TNC Pro Team vs. ECHO PH

6:00 p.m. - Onic PH vs. Bren Esports

8:00 p.m. - Omega Esports vs. RSG PH

Sunday, February 27

4:00 p.m. - Blacklist International vs. ECHO PH

6:00 p.m. - Nexplay EVOS vs. Bren Esports

Week 3

Friday, March 4

6:00 p.m. - TNC Pro Team vs. RSG PH

8:00 p.m. - Onic PH vs. Omega Esports

Saturday, March 5

4:00 p.m. - Blacklist International vs. Bren Esports

6:00 p.m. - ECHO PH vs. RSG PH

8:00 p.m. - Nexplay EVOS vs. Omega Esports

Sunday, March 6

4:00 p.m. - TNC Pro Team vs. Onic PH

6:00 p.m. - Blacklist International vs. RSG PH

Week 4

Friday, March 11

6:00 p.m. - Bren Esports vs. Omega Esports

8:00 p.m. - ECHO PH vs. Onic PH

Saturday, March 12

4:00 p.m. - Nexplay EVOS vs. TNC Pro Team

6:00 p.m. - Blacklist International vs. Omega Esports

8:00 p.m. - RSG PH vs. Onic PH

Sunday, March 13

4:00 p.m. - Bren Esports vs. TNC Pro Team

6:00 p.m. - ECHO PH vs. Nexplay EVOS

Week 5

Friday, March 18

6:00 p.m. - Blacklist vs. Onic PH

8:00 p.m. - Omega Esports vs. TNC Pro Team

Saturday, March 19

4:00 p.m. - RSG PH vs. Nexplay EVOS

6:00 p.m. - Bren Esports vs ECHO PH

8:00 p.m. - Blacklist International vs. TNC Pro Team

Sunday, March 20

4:00 p.m. - Onic PH vs. Nexplay EVOS

6:00 p.m. - Omega Esports vs. ECHO PH

Week 6

Friday, March 25

6:00 p.m. - RSG PH vs. Bren Esports

8:00 p.m. - Blacklist International vs. Nexplay EVOS

Saturday, March 26

4:00 p.m. - TNC Pro Team vs. ECHO PH

6:00 p.m. - Onic PH vs. Bren Esports

8:00 p.m. - Omega Esports vs. RSG PH

Sunday, March 27

4:00 p.m. - Blacklist International vs. ECHO PH

6:00 p.m. - Nexplay EVOS vs. Bren Esports

Week 7

Friday, April 1

6:00 p.m. - TNC Pro Team vs. RSG PH

8:00 p.m. - Onic PH vs. Omega Esports

Saturday, April 2

4:00 p.m. - Blacklist International vs. Bren Esports

6:00 p.m. - ECHO PH vs. RSG PH

8:00 p.m. - Nexplay EVOS vs. Omega Esports

Sunday, April 3

4:00 p.m. - TNC Pro Team vs. Onic PH

6:00 p.m. - Blacklist International vs. RSG PH

Week 8

Friday, April 8

6:00 p.m. - Bren Esports vs. Omega Esports

8:00 p.m. - ECHO PH vs. Onic PH

Saturday, April 9

4:00 p.m. - Nexplay EVOS vs. TNC Pro Team

6:00 p.m. - Blacklist International vs. Omega Esports

8:00 p.m. - RSG PH vs. Onic PH

Sunday, April 10

4:00 p.m. - Bren Esports vs. TNC Pro Team

6:00 p.m. - ECHO PH vs. Nexplay EVOS

