Dale and ECHO PH officially part ways

AFTER serving as a strategic coach for ECHO PH in Season 7 (known back then as Aura PH) and Season 8, Steven Dale "Dale" Vitug has officially parted ways with the organization.

The team made their announcement on their official Facebook page.

The organization praised Dale for his tenure with the club and wished him the very best.

"Thank you, Coach Dale, for all the times you've been there to guide and lead us to victory. In all the games we went through together — the wins and losses. You have been a huge part of our recent seasons, and we're grateful for all that you did for us.

"We're wishing you all the success in your future endeavors."

Coach Dale expresses his gratitude

In response to their farewell messages, Vitug took to Facebook to express his gratitude to the individuals and organizations that molded his career.

"Maraming salamat sa memories Mobile Legends: Bang Bang at sa ibang naging friends/org/teammates diko na memention isa isa."

Among those that have been a part of his life is veteran midlaner, Jason Rafael "Jaymeister" Torculas.

Vitug experienced a renaissance in his coaching career when he took Omega Esports to a runner up finish in Season 6 and a ticket to the M2 World Championships.

He then took his talents to Aura PH in Season 7, that finished 3rd overall. The following season, Aura rebranded to ECHO PH and finished 5th in the regular season standings, paving the way for their matchup against the SEA Kings, Omega Esports, in the first round of the playoffs. His team lost the series 3-1.

