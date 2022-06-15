Is Falcon Esports OP? RSG PH says yes

WHEN Falcon Esports was bracketed alongside two notable MLBB teams in Todak and Onic Esports in the Group Stages, no one foresaw them surviving to the next round.

And lo and behold, they defied everyone’s expectations, as they drew against Todak, and most surprisingly, swept MLBB powerhouse Onic Indonesia, which ultimately sent them to the airport.

It was a massive stunner in the MLBB scene and the result ultimately gave Falcon Esports the confidence to challenge anyone. During the post-match press conference, they already had two teams in mind that they wanted to face.

“RSG PH and RRQ because they’re the champions of MPL PH and MPL Indonesia,” said midlaner Pyae Sone “JustiN” Khant.

And their wish came true as Falcon was given the chance to face RSG PH in the upper bracket. And though their efforts were valiant as their Johnson and Beatrix gave them a commanding come from behind Game 2 win, the Raiders eventually stomped them in Game 3.

Amid their lower bracket placement, RSG’s Coach Karl “Giee” Barrientos was left with high praises.

What RSG PH thinks of Falcon Esports

“Falcon Esports is a really good team. They are so unique and they are very disciplined,” he said.

He added: "If I think they are OP? Yeah, very true! I think they practice a lot!"

When asked on who the biggest threat is, he didn’t hesitate to mention the one player that nearly toppled the Raiders: “The gold laner, Silent.”

Even Eman “EMANN” Sangco was impressed with his gold lane rival, saying: “Maybe Silent is one of the good Beatrix users.”

Despite the prowess they displayed, Jonard Cedrix "Demonkite" Caranto revealed some flaws in their playstyle.

“I personally think their early game is weak for me because they cannot execute it well but in the late game they have so much discipline, so much mechanical skills that they can come back even with the big gap," said the RSG PH jungler.

Meanwhile, RSG wasn’t the only one who applauded the team as Blacklist’s Coach Kristoffer “BON CHAN” Ricaplaza revealed in a vlog that Falcon Esports was able to overcome the hurdles that they encountered.

“Bakit nga ba ang lakas nila ngayon? Kung naalala niyo nagkaroon ng problema sa country nila na kung saan nagkaroon ng martial law and natigil yung mga ML competition, so magtataka kayo bakit ang lakas ng Myanmar?”

He added: “Since Season 7, noong nagkaroon ng problema yung country nila, hindi sila tumitigil mag-practice. Panay namin silang naka-scrim hanggang dumating sa point na tinanong namin sila, ‘Bakit kayo nagpra-practice? Ano ba pinaghahandaan niyo?’

BON CHAN eventually revealed the answer: “Dahil mahal nila ang laro at ayaw nilang mawala sa laro just in case na ma-lift yung restrictions sa country nila.”

And Falcon's passion for MLBB was shown in the MSC as they revealed that they have more tricks under their sleeve.

“This is our first time playing in the MSC, this is our first experience and there are many things that we are still hiding and we also would like to request our supporters to keep watching us and we will get there, when we want to," said midlaner JustiN.

