For Yawi, ECHO PH's M4 berth is his retribution over critics

SINCE HIS ARRIVAL in the professional MLBB scene, Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera has been under the spotlight.

With the Nexplay style of branding backing him, Yawi was often criticized as a player who values being a public celebrity over a professional player. Even his move to ECHO PH in Season 9 wasn't spared, with fans attacking Yawi for his taunting antics before the game.

Then when he moved to ECHO PH in Season 9, fans attacked Yawi for his taunting antics before the game.

During a post-match interview with Mara Aquino after the Orcas achieved their guaranteed slot at the M4 world championships, a tearful Yawi talked abut the negative comments he received in his career.

"Noong [nasa] NXP, sinasabihan lang ako na mag-stream ka lang, mag-vlog ka lang," he said.

With so much fuel placed on him, it was Yawi's turn to answer his critics. Against RSG PH in the lower bracket finals, Yawi delivered one of his best performances in his career. With his Chou and Kadita, the defending MPL champions were eliminated.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Vindication for Yawi as he also dedicates his win to his mother

"Feeling ko may pinatunayan kami [dahil] nag-world stage at finals pa po. Sobrang sarap po maglaro na sobrang daming nagmamahal sa amin kahit natatalo kami minsan po. Ngayon na nasa finals na kami, ta-try namin yung best namin para mag-champion," said Yawi in the post-match press conference.

Watch Now

He added: "Sobrang sarap po sa feeling so kunwari in the future i-bash nila ako, ok lang sa sa akin kase alam ko sa sarili ko na may laro talaga ako."

But Yawi's retribution isn't just for the Orcas' M4 berth. It was also a show of gratitude to the support from her mother.

During the post-match celebrations, an emotional Yawi was seen hugging his mother. Both exchanged heartwarming words, as Yawi revealed in the press conference.

"Sabi ko po, 'Thank you sa sobrang pagiging mo, para sa iyo ang lahat na ito.' Sabi niya po, umiyak po siya tapos, 'Deserve mo ana, proud ako sobra anak!'"

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

His mother has always got his back, even during his basketball days, said Yawi.

"Simula bata pa ako, grade school basta basketball lang po, super supportive po siya, hanggang sa naging player ako ng UST. Tapos noong sa pag-stop ko ng studies noon tapos nag-ML, noong NXP pa ako, pumupunta siyang Pampanga para dalhin ako ng pagkain o kaya sa bootcamp namin sa ECHO.

"Pupunta po siya lagi, so nandiyan po talaga siya sa buong career ko so sobrang supportive po talaga and pati na rin yung whole family ko po."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.