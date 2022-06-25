LOOK: Are ECHO PH's Yawi, NU's Jennifer Nierva an item?

THE ESPORTS x volleyball connection!

Recently crowned UAAP volleyball champion and best libero Jennifer Nierva posted a photo on her Facebook account together with MLBB superstar and ECHO PH roamer, Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera.

She even tagged Yawi in her post.

Eventually, more photos resurfaced in which Nierva called Yawi her BFF.

They've also been spotted in other social media platforms, as well. In a TikTok video where both Yawi and Nierva were dancing, Nierva said: “Cute ka pala in person pre!”

While Nierva has been more vocal about their meetups, Yawi has not posted publicly about them.

Yawi is a former basketball player

Though many would associate Yawi as a professional MLBB or esports player, he was actually a basketball varsity player before he ventured into the world of esports. Yawi’s mom has posted videos of his son’s basketball career.

He was part of the University of Sto. Tomas’ Team B roster during his junior high school years, and he even represented the Philippines during his grade school years.

And even in his current career, Yawi manages to show some of his basketball moves in some vlogs.

Meanwhile, Nierva was part of the historic National University squad that had a perfect run in the recently concluded women's volleyball campaign in UAAP Season 84.

