Yawi's heroics propel ECHO PH to M4 world stage berth

AFTER SUFFERING from an embarassing 3-0 sweep against Blacklist International, ECHO PH vengefully stormed past the defending MPL-PH Champions.

Just like in their previous matchup, ECHO PH completely dismantled RSG PH, 3-1 and secured their M4 World Championship slot.

They'll be facing Blacklist International in the grand finale.

ECHO PH successfully denies defending MPL champs

By looking at the clashes in Game 1, ECHO PH’s gameplan was able to systematically dissect the Raiders. Since RSG is dependent on the setups from Dylan “Light” Catipon and the sudden engagements from Eman “EMANN” Sangco, the Orcas thwarted their attempts.

Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera was the star in Game 1 as his Chou stomped Light’s Grock. This ultimately destroyed any playmaking attempts from the Raiders.

Then there were moments where EMANN would charge towards the backlines with his Blazing Duet, but ECHO was able to read through his entrances with a solid counterattacking gameplan.

There was nothing RSG could do as Yawi was simply dismantling Light, paving for ECHO’s Game 1 win.

If Game 1 was ECHO breezing their way, Game 2 was a seesaw battle as both teams showed their prowess. At the early stage of the game, it was ECHO who had the control but RSG was able to bounce back with their knock up effects all thanks to Jonard Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto’s Julian.

It seemed RSG managed to gain a foothold but at the latter stages of the game but ECHO was able to read through them.

Yawi once again became a clutch factor with his Chou as he was able to snipe past key foes. Meanwhile, the rest of the team saw a loophole as they could surprise and stun EMANN, limiting the damage output of the Raiders. This changed the scope of the match, leading to the 2-0 advantage for ECHO.

While Game 3 saw RSG bounced back as they were able to look for a weakness by selecting the Chou, Game 4 saw them learn from their mishap.

Light managed to secure the Chou once again but ECHO already had their response. With Yawi's Kadita and Petrify combo, the Orcas stunned RSG's laning phase. The Raiders failed to recover from the setups and with a strong start, ECHO was able to prevail over their rivals.

