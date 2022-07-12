E2MAX, Kelra stay on in Omega Esports’ Season 10 roster

OMEGA ESPORTS retains its gallant core as it made its official Season 10 roster announcement.

Staying on as captain is Patrick “E2MAX” Caidic, despite Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso’s vlog report from late last month that he’d be taking a break.

Also still in the team is Duane “Kelra” Pillas, who’s been hounded by speculations that he would jump ship to an Indonesian team.

Omega Esports roster for MPL-PH Season 10



Joining them is EXP laner Renz Errol "Renzio" Cadua, roamer Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog, jungler Dean Christian "Raizen" Sumagui, roamer/EXP laner Z4pnu, as well as returning veteran Kiel VJ “Kielvj” Hernandez at the midlane.

Omega Academy graduate Deomark "Mikko" Tabangay will also sub for Ch4knu at the roamer position.

