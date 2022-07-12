Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    E2MAX, Kelra stay on in Omega Esports’ Season 10 roster

    by Lio Mangubat
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Omega Esports/Facebook

    OMEGA ESPORTS retains its gallant core as it made its official Season 10 roster announcement.

    Staying on as captain is Patrick “E2MAX” Caidic, despite Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso’s vlog report from late last month that he’d be taking a break.

    Also still in the team is Duane “Kelra” Pillas, who’s been hounded by speculations that he would jump ship to an Indonesian team.

      Omega Esports roster for MPL-PH Season 10

      Joining them is EXP laner Renz Errol "Renzio" Cadua, roamer Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog, jungler Dean Christian "Raizen" Sumagui, roamer/EXP laner Z4pnu, as well as returning veteran Kiel VJ “Kielvj” Hernandez at the midlane.

      Omega Academy graduate Deomark "Mikko" Tabangay will also sub for Ch4knu at the roamer position.

