Flysolo departs ECHO PH's MLBB roster

ANOTHER member from ECHO PH has officially left the roster as the team announced the departure of reserve player, Kenneth "Flysolo" Coloma, on their Facebook page.

While his teammates Jason "Jaymeister" Torculas, Joshua "Aspect" Tating, and Samuel Josef "Invoker" Cruz, were given a chance to play in Season 8, Flysolo never got a chance to spread his wings.

Flysolo career retrospective

While majority of his peers started blossoming in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang scene, Coloma actually had a promising journey as a professional Dota 2 player.

He was given an opportunity to be a member of Wave, an organization notorious for developing the next generation of Dota 2 players.

The team once boasted the likes of Timothy "Tims" Randrup and Michael "Ninjaboogie" Ross Jr. in its lineup, who later graduated from their ranks and transitioned to the world stage to compete in The International.

Flysolo could have started a momentous run with Clutch Gamers as his team surprised the heavy favorites, TNC, for a spot in the prestigious Manila Masters. But during that tournament, Clutch Gamers was easily dismantled by Team Faceless to end up at last place.

Afterwards, they tried their luck in earning a spot in TI7, only for them to fall to 4th place in the qualifiers.

His Dota 2 ascencion ended there, as Flysolo ended up bouncing around other Filipino teams. He never got a chance to compete in any of the prestigious tournaments.

He eventually announced his retirement from competitive Dota last February 2021, leading to his transition to Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

On July, the newly rebranded Aura Philippines announced that Flysolo would join ECHO PH in the MPL-PH Season 8.

