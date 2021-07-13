Aura PH rebrands as Echo

GONE ARE the signature red patterned jerseys and flame logo, as Aura PH officially rebranded themselves under a new banner called Echo.

To announce the change, the team posted a video on Facebook.

After suffering from a sweep against Execration during their MPL-PH season 7 playoff encounter, the team needed to make a drastic roster change.

Continue reading below ↓

They still maintained their core players: Christian Provido “Rafflesia” Fajura, Jaymark Aaron “Lord Hadess” Lazaro, and Frederic Benedict “Bennyqt” Gonzales.

However, they lost former MPL standouts Ashley Marco “Killuash” Cruz, Jaypee Gonzales “Jaypee” Dela Cruz, and Allen Jedric “Greed” Baloy.

Replacing them are former Omega player Jankurt Russel “KurTzy” Matira, former Onic PH member Jason Rafael “Jaymeister” Torculas, and former Laus Playbook Esports prospect Joshua “Aspect” Tating.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

And like the other MPL squads, Echo also bolstered their squad with additional members.

RK 3 and Invoker are Echo’s rookie prospects, with the former serving as the team’s secondary midlaner, while the latter as a backup turtle laner.

Signaling his return to the MPL stage is Aaron “AaronQt” Lim. He once played for Blu Fire during the 6th season of the MPL.

However, one of the biggest surprises came from the arrival of former Dota 2 Filipino icon, Kenneth “Flysolo” Coloma. Prior to his arrival in Mobile Legends, he was part of the Clutch Gamers squad that competed in the Manila Masters.

Continue reading below ↓

While their main roster experienced a massive overhaul, their coaching staff remains the same. Both Michael Angelo “Arcadia” Bocado and Steven “Dale” Vitug are once again at the helm of the team’s tactics.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.