Jaymeister, Aspect, and Invoker officially part ways with ECHO PH

MORE ROSTER changes are in the works for ECHO PH as they recently announced the departure of their reserve players who barely found playing time in MPL PH Season 8.

Out goes veteran midlaner Jason Rafael "Jaymeister" Torculas, jungler Joshua Nathaniel "Aspect" Tating, and EXP laner Samuel Josef "Invoker" Cruz.

In a Facebook post, the team wished these three players the best of luck in their careers.

These three player featured at the early stages of the MPL with Jaymeister playing a significant role during Christian "Rafflesia" Fajura's absence. Sadly, the results didn't yield any positive outcome as ECHO suffered from a losing slump during his absence.

This is only the latest offseason moves from ECHO, who previously announced the exile of coach Steven Dale "Dale" Vitug a few weeks ago.

A look back at Jay and his career before ECHO

Jaymeister has been a part of the league since Season 2 where he was part of ArkAngel Wicked Minds, where his team finished at the 7th-8th place, by Season 3 he helped ArkAngel secure their very first MPL trophy together with his usual support duo, Allan "Lusty" Castromayor Jr.

He was even part of the SEA Games roster that won the gold medal in 2019.

After his stint with AA, Jay moved on with Onic PH and and led his team to consecutive top four finishes in Seasons 5 and 6.

While Jay has been involved with the scene since the early days, his other two teammates, Aspect and Invoker have yet to gain a significant amount of experience. The former has been a part of the MPL during Season 7 with Laus Playbook while the latter became a rookie in Season 8.

