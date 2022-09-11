ECHO PH dissects Onic PH in thrilling three-game series

TWO TEAMS aiming to exceed everyone’s expectations went head-to-head as both Onic PH and ECHO PH put top seed hopes on the line.

But it was ECHO PH who outlasted their foes with a 2-1 series win, even as both teams showcased their discipline and strategic prowess.

ECHO Express with the counterplan

In Game 1, the Orcas were pummeled from the beginning as they couldn’t handle the pressure from the trio of Frince “SUPER FRINCE” Ramirez’s Mathilda, Ralph “Rapidoot” Adrales’ Chou, and Stephen “Sensui” Castillo’s Julian.

Kenneth “Nets” Barro’s Claude added some nasty surprises of his own, as well.

Realizing the threat level from Mathilda and Claude, ECHO selected Faramis in Game 2. and the results proved effective.

In teamfights, the Orcas cruised past the Hedgehogs as the Cult Altar negated the Blazing Duet from Nets. Then, they were able to negate Mathilda as Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera charged towards Rapidoot.

Ultimately, Onic couldn’t generate any opportunities against the Faramis effect. They were left surprise with Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno’s Ling, who sealed the deal in Game 2.

Much of the same outcome happened in Game 3, as KarlTzy was given so much space to farm, allowing ECHO to dictate every teamfight.

The burst damage that the team accumulated cut deep into Onic PH.

In the final clash, Nets would aim his sights on Alston "Sanji" Pabico. only for the other members to go for the final push. Sanji was actually serving as a bait, allowing the other members to eliminate Nets and win the final game.

