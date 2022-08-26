SUPER FRINCE sets example for Onic by playing 30 games a day

ONIC PH’s victory over a V33Wise-led Blacklist International was a massive shocker.

But it was also a testament to their team efforts. Prior to the start of the match, the MPL highlighted Frince “SUPER FRINCE” Ramirez’ insane work ethic during the first game’s draft.

Frince has apparently been branded branded as “Mr. Consistent” because of the sheer number of games he plays: up to 30 per day.

That's evidence enough of his passion to constantly hone his skills and ultimately win a championship.

His work ethic has even become a beacon of sorts for the young up-and-coming squad, who are all motivated to follow his relentless drive. It's a leadership style that reminds one of NBA legend Larry Bird.

As Onic assistant coach Jeff revealed during the press conference: “Nadadala niya yung consistency niya and disiplina kase sa amateur scene namin, ganun pa rin yung practice na ginagawa niya. Thirty games per day, or minsan hinihigitan pa niya.”

“So ang nangyayari kase gusto niyang maging leader na tularan yung pagiging batak niya sa paglalaro, which is in-a-adapt ng teammates niya.”

Work ethic of SUPER FRINCE is catching on

Even his teammate, Stephen “Sensui” Castillo, admitted that his work ethic is contagious.

“Para sa akin si Frince, nagse-set siya ng example e," said the Onic PH jungler. "Kung ginagawa niya yung 30 games per day, parang nakaka-motivate po kase nagsisipag yung ka-team mo e so parang mahahawa ka na rin po at gagawin mo yung best mo."

While it has been a source of inspiration and leadership for the team, Coach Mark “Bluffzy” Reyes is also keeping an eye on the grind.

“Parang nature na yun ng mga bata e na talagang mag-ga-grind ka ng ilang laro, 12 hours kung wala kang scrims, rank game lang," he explained.

"Pero syempre hindi ko kakalimutan na paalahanan sila kase hindi na talaga pwedeng maglaro lang ng maglaro. Kumbaga, work smart din. Minsan kapag nagra-rank game ka ng napakarami, medyo parang nilalaro mo na lang pero hindi mo matatandaan yung ibang bagay."

Still, he's still very much amazed by his prize midlaner and the relentless schedule he's inspired.

The team, revealed the coach, would wake up at 10 in the morning and end twelve hours later at 10 p.m.. But the players would still grind until 3 or 4 a.m. Bluffzy even said that Frince would play with Onic Indonesia’s Nicky “Kiboy” Fernando.

“Tingin ko nama-manage naman nila yung oras nila, kasi parang may scrim kami sa isang araw tapos sundan pa nila ng rank game. So ayun, nakakatuwa na makita na sobrang eager nila.”

