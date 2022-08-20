Team 'chef' Rapidoot reveals that he could've been MPL, MSC champ

UNSELFISH and loyal are the perfect adjectives to describe Onic PH’s rookie, Ralph “Rapidoot” Adrales.

Throughout Season 10, fans have witnessed how his team-centric playstyle has benefitted Onic PH in the Celestial Palace: from his clutch Atlas plays, his Grock setups with Selena, and so on.

But his unselfishness isn’t only limited inside the game of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang as it also extends outside, as he talked about the bond he has with the team.

Rapidoot declined RSG’s offer

During the post-match press conference, a massive “what if” was revealed. In Season 9, Dylan “Light” Catipon became the hero for the Raiders even earning the MVP accolade. However, Rapidoot shared that he was supposed to be a part of that championship roster.

“Dapat kasi RSG rin ako e. Hindi ko lang tinake. Ako dapat yung kay Light tapos nag-backout ako, si Light yung pumalit sa akin,” he said. “Gusto kong ipakita na ayoko muna mag-pro scene, dito na muna ako sa amateur kasi darating din ako diyan.”

His reason for declining? “Tinanggihan ko kase loyal ako sa Monster Anarchy. Gusto kong sabay-sabay kaming mag-MPL.”

When they witnessed RSG’s ascent to championship glory, his teammates realized that he missed the home run opportunity.

“Alam kasi nila na dapat ako yan e, sabi nila, ‘Sayang, MPL champion ka sana, MSC pa.' Sabi ko, ‘Okay lang dadating naman din tayo diyan e,” he said. “Hindi ako nanghinayang doon. May araw para doon. It’s Onic time!”

Rapidoot is motivated to show that he deserves to be in the big leagues.

“Meron akong motivation, gusto kong ipakita na ako dapat yung sa RSG, eto ako ngayon nasa Onic.”

Chef Rapidoot at your service

Rapidoot also told Mara Aquino that he is also the team’s cook.

Ideally, an esports team would have a professional cook so that players could focus on their scrimmages, but when he was still in the amateur scene, Rapidoot would devote some of his time to prepare food for the team.

“Yung nasa amateur kami, si Rap yung cook namin, ngayon hindi siya nakakapagluto kase nag-hire na kami ng new cook para maka-focus sa pro scene,” said assistant coach, Jeff. “Lahat kayang lutuin ni Rap e, may kasama ngang Tiktok tapos magma-MyDay. Ang para sa akin, yung solid na niluluto niya yung sisig, tsaka Bicol Express. Pero lahat masasarap yung luto niya.”

He added, “Yun din yung pangarap niya, makapagtayo ng restaurant someday. HRM graduate kasi siya.”

Meanwhile, his teammate, Kenneth “Nets” Barro would joke about Rapidoot’s soup-making skills.

“Sinabi na ni Coach lahat ng masasarap e, eto lang yung hindi masarap, yung sinigang kasi yung sinigang niya malapot, gusto ko yung sinigang na hinihigop, yung sa kanya may gabi, ayoko nun,” said the Onic gold laner.

While it may seem overwhelming for a player to balance numerous roles, Rapidoot said that it’s all about time management.

“Yung sa amateur kaya ko naman i-manage kasi ako cook, tapos player ako. In-a-advance ko na lang magluto kapag umaga, kunwari 9 am, latag ng food, then mga 10 am, yung lutuan na, ready na to eat tapos may one hour na pahinga, ayun game na. Time management lang, kaya naman."

