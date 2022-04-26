ECHO PH’s Coach Arcadia tempers Sibol SEA Games chances: ‘60 percent to 70 percent’

IF SETSUNA ‘AkoSi Dogie’ Ignacio pegs the Sibol Mobile Legends team’s chances at 10 percent, Coach Michael Angelo “Arcadia” Bocado of ECHO PH gave a more measured assessment of Blacklist’s shot at a national team title defense.

“Sa totoo lang, medyo mahirap sabihin,” said Arcadia in an episode of Spin.ph Zoom In. “Kasi di natin masyadong nakikita yung Blacklist na lalaro sa SEA Games.”

He’s confident that the duo of Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna and Danerie “Wise” Del Rosario will still retain their edge, even as they took a break from the regular season.

“Syempre, V33wise pa rin yun, and yung V33wise kasi, sobrang galing nun pagdating sa macro plays. If I’m not mistaken, siguro yung pinaka kalaban nila is yung Indo[nesia] SEA Games team,” he went on.

“Sa tingin ko, sobrang baba ng 10 percent. Siguro, para sa akin, 60 percent, 70 percent na mananalo tayo doon.”

Arcadia explained: “Di ko maangat, di ko mababa.”

Continue reading below ↓

Sibol set to defend their MLBB gold

After ruling over Nexplay EVOS at the January qualifiers for the national team, Blacklist International will take on the Sibol mantle to defend the country’s gold, earned in the 2019 edition of the biennial meet. Sibol then was mentored by Coach Brian “Panda” Lim, and was composed of Angelo Kyle "Pheww" Arcangel, Karl Gabriel "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, Kenneth Jiane "Kenji" Villa, Carlito "Ribo" Ribo Jr., Jason Rafael "Jay" Torculas, Jeniel "Haze" Bata-Anon, and Allan Sancio "Lusty" Castromayor.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

For his part, Onic PH’s Denver “Yeb” Miranda — also a guest at the Zoom In episode — prefers to let national pride dictate his assessment of Sibol.

“Ako kasi, di ko pinansin, kasi alam ko content creator siya,” said Miranda. “Pero kung seryoso siya doon, syempre, makabayan tayo. Kahit Nexplay pa yung lalaban sa SEA Games, 100 percent PH tayo e. Taga-Pilipinas ako e.”

ECHO PH and Onic PH have qualified for third and fifth seed, respectively, for the MPL-PH playoffs, which begin this Thursday, April 28.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.