ECHO-Omega showdown will kickstart MPL-PH playoffs

IN A new rule change announced by the league at the start of the season, the first- and third-seeded teams would get the chance to determine the first two playoff matches when the MPL-PH postseason kicks off.

Third-seeded ECHO PH would get to pick the placement of the fifth- and sixth-place regular season teams, while regular season top dog RSG PH have the power to slot in the third- and fourth-ranked teams into the playoff bracket.

And now both teams have finalized the playoff pairings in the first round.





ECHO will face off against Omega Esports in the first match, while Nexplay EVOS and Onic PH will duke it out immediately after.

Playoffs begin on April 28, while the grand finals are scheduled for May 1.

