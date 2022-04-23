Dogie believes Sibol has slim chance of winning MLBB gold. Blacklist hits back

SETSUNA “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio’s recent vlog (currently #16 on the trending list) has drawn a storm of criticisms from fans and athletes alike, who have slammed his assessment that Blacklist International has only a slim chance of grabbing the gold medal in the upcoming SEA Games.

Even though the V33Wise-led Blacklist dominated the M3 World Championship, he thinks that the Codebreakers have a 10 percent chance of winning against a rival Indonesian team.

“Masakit man ito sabihin, 90 percent hindi kaya mag-champion ang Blacklist sa Sibol kapag nakatapat nila Indonesia. May 10 percent pa. Paano ko alam? Ang layo yung difference sa Indonesia ngayon," he opined.

“Ibang klase Indonesia ngayon, nasa kanila yung strong meta. Nasa kanila yung pinakamalakas na meta ngayon. Noong kakalabas lang ng update, yung nag-adapt ng mabilis Indonesia eh.”

Blacklist International responds

Team captain Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna didn’t mince his words in his livestreamed response, saying sarcastically: “Dapat kase NXPE magre-represent ng PH sa SEA Games eh. Sana na lang nagpatalo kami sa kanila noong finals. Para 90 percent chance makakuha ng gold. Kapag kami kase, 10 percent lang.”

On January 30, in the finals for the Mobile Legends Sibol qualifiers, Blacklist International crushed Dogie's Nexplay EVOS, 4-1, to punch their ticket to Hanoi and earn the honor of carrying the Philippine flag.

OhMyV33nus' partner, Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario, posted on his personal Facebook page where he responded to Dogie’s banter on his unorthodox jungle picks.

Edward “Edward” Jay Dapadap vented on Twitter, without mentioning Dogie's name.

Head coach Kristoffer “BON CHAN” Ricaplaza, meanwhile, used his vlog to explain what he thinks of Dogie’s conclusions.

In the head coach's experience, PH teams actually pose a greater threat.

“Ayokong mang-hype pero nag-e-enjoy silang makakalaban ang Indonesia pagka-scrim. While kapag PH sobrang hassle kalabanin ang mga PH team dahil...basta mas mahirap kalaban yung mga PH team compared sa Indo,” he explained.

However, he also assessed the patch updates that might happen after Season 9, which could favor either the Filipino or Indonesian teams.

“Marami pang magbabagong meta. Meron pa tayong less than a month, marami pang patch na mangyayari before SEA Games. So asahan niyo may major na pagbabago na magaganap.”

He added: “Baka mas paboran pa sa PH team yung meta sa SEA Games or baka mas pabor sa Indonesian team pagdating sa SEA Games. Hindi natin alam.”

And at the end of his vlog, he gave an important food for thought on Dogie’s bold prediction: “Last year meron kaming 90% winrate sa tournament, overall winrate sa lahat ng sinalihan naming tournament.”

Other MPL personalities hit back on Dogie

Besides, BON CHAN was confident that the Philippines would maintain its dominance in the MLBB scene.

“May tsansa tayo manalo (SEA Games) pero napakaliit. Now sa MSC ganun din, guys to be honest. Tayo na lang ulit yung top 2 sa SEA.

For his part, Karl “KarlTzy" Nepomuceno — who, as we all know, is no stranger to the SEA Games himself — from ECHO PH brought up Nexplay's last place finishes from previous MPL seasons.

“Huy Setsuna Ignacio huwag mo ko dinadamay dyan sumuporta ka naman ganyan ba talaga pag back-to-back 8th place? Buti nalang hanggang top 6 nalang grandslam sana," wrote the M2 Finals MVP on Facebook.

Dogie shot back on the comments section by bringing up KarlTzy's preference for assassin emblems.

But KarlTzy wasn’t the only member from ECHO that threw shade on the MLBB pioneer, as Frediemar “3MarTzy” Serafico joked about Dogie’s chances of becoming a finals MVP.

