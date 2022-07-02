Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Omega Esports rickrolls fans regarding Kelra rumors

    by Carlos Pineda
    10 hours ago
    IF TNC nearly fooled the fandom with their merienda post from Ben Seloe "Benthings" Maglaque, Omega Esports also shortly followed suit.

    The team placed the spotlight on gold laner, Duane "Kelra" Pillas, rickrolling the audience with a "full statement" link.

    Upon pressing the link, one would encounter Rick Astley's classic "Never Gonna Give You Up" music video.

    With their hilarious timing, the post was able to calm the nerves of the numerous Omega fans who feared that the superstar player will leave the organization.

      Omega teased that Kelra might be departing the club

      Prior to their "official" statement, Omega Esports posted grayscale photos of Kelra with sad emoji remarks.

      This caused fans to overthink, especially with the rumors from Billy "Z4pnu" Alfonso that Kelra was offered a 6-digit contract from an Indonesian organization, as he revealed in one of his vlogs.

      "Tapos si Kelra in-offeran ng taga-Indo. Gusto siyang i-buyout pero hindi ko masasabe kung anong team iyon kase last time nagsabi ako ng team, natetano ako. Muntikan na akong ma-fine," said Z4pnu.

      "Ang sahod doon, kinukuha siya na parang 6-digits."

      Indonesian teams have long been eyeing the player, according to Alfonso. "Last year pang kinukuha si Kelra."

      Last November 2021, Z4pnu revealed that Kelra was being poached by RRQ. He also disclosed the private conversations he had with the young superstar.

