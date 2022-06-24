Z4pnu declares: E2MAX is out for Season 10

IMMEDIATELY AFTER securing a third place finish in their MSC 2022 campaign, Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso shared some bad news for Omega Esports fans.

The Mobile Legends veteran announced that team captain Patrick James “E2MAX” Caidic would take a leave from the team during MPL-PH Season 10.

“E2MAX out nga pala. So magpapahinga muna siya sa susunod na season, MPL Season 10,” said Z4pnu in his vlog entitled "E2MAX out."

With this announcement, Z4pnu also realized why E2MAX felt overly emotional when Omega Esports lost to RSG PH in the lower bracket finals.

“Nalungkot kaming lahat na biglaan niya sinabing magpapahinga muna siya, kaya nakikita niyo na umiiyak siya noong time na iyon kase yun nga pala, yan na pala yung last niyang laro.

He recalled telling E2MAX that his skills are still heavily lauded.

“[S]abi ko, ‘E2MAX, bakit ka magla-last na laro pa? Alam mo nandun pa yung skills mo tapos kaya mo pang sumabay sa mga player lalo na sa mga batang player.'”

He added: “Mas nauna na ngang mag-lock ng daliri ng mga bagong player kaysa kay E2MAX.”

Kielvj will step in for E2MAX

With E2MAX’s potential absence in Season 10, Omega Esports will have to make a massive change. Kiel VJ “Kielvj” Hernandez, who played as a jungler for the team even during their Execration days in Season 7 and the MSC 2021, might now return to the starting lineup.

But his role will be totally different, claimed Z4pnu.

“Alam mo wala kaming magagawa kung ayaw ni E2MAX maglaro, kase napag-usapan namin na kapag hindi siya lalaro, si Kielvj na yung magsee-step up. Bale ang mangyayari is Kielvj and Ch4knu connection na.”

Z4pnu added: “So tingnan ko na lang kung anong magiging resulta, pero malaki naman tiwala ko kay Kielvj. Nakakalungkot lang talaga na mawawala si Kapitan sa Smart Omega next season.”

Yet amid these revelations, Z4pnu doesn’t rule out the possibility that E2MAX might change his mind.

“Pero ewan ko, baka mamaya biglang magbago yung isip ni E2MAX, pero for me kayang-kaya pa niya maglaro pa. Kumbaga nandoon pa rin yung level niya, parang hindi pa niya nare-reach yung level ng paglalaro niya.”

He again expressed the confidence he has with the skill level of his teammate.

“Kumbaga nandito pa lang siya, yung pinakamaximum nandito, hindi pa niya nasasagad pa. Pero sana sinabi niya iyon kase malungkot siya o kaya dismayado siya. Sana hindi pa ito yung last na laro niya.”

During their Season 9 campaign, Coach Jomie “Pakbet” Abalos revealed that E2MAX was struggling with personal issues, though he managed to overcome them as the season went on.

