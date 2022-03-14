'First time ko naranasan': Dogie airs his side of Nexplay’s disqualification incident

A NEW VLOG from Setsuna “AkoSi Dogie” Ignacio reveals an inside-the-bootcamp look at what happened during yesterday’s series versus ECHO PH.

Because Nexplay EVOS was unable to show up at the appointed time, the MPL-PH automatically awarded the series 2-0 in favor of their opponent.

Dogie’s account — contained in a video that was simply titled “Sorry Late” — matches the statement released by the team late yesterday, though he also sheds a bit more light about the exact sequence of events that led to the team being late for their 8:00 match.

“Umalis kami ng 3:10, 3:15, 3:30. Pagkarating namin sa Petron, dun kami magpapa-gas, flat na siya,” said Dogie, referring to the Mitsubishi Xpander that functioned as the squad’s service vehicle.

“Sumisingaw,” he said during the vlog, kicking at the rear right wheel of the car.

“Habang naghahanap sila ng vulcanizing, nag-vlog na ako, kasi kung wala akong ma-upload nun, late na yun. Super-super late na yun,” he went on.

The timestamps and timing of yesterday’s vlog upload (“Bakit Hindi Naglaro si H2wo at Renejay”) were heavily scrutinized by the community, eager to look for clues about why NXPE was unable to make it to the venue. Some even blamed it as the cause of the team’s delay.

However, according to Dogie, despite the flat tire and the vlogging, they were still able to leave their Pampanga bootcamp at around 4:30 p.m.

“Normally, nung may laban kami na ganito din, 8 p.m., umalis kami dito nang 4:30, nakadating kami doon sa venue 5:45 to 6,” he said.

Nexplay encounters unexpectedly heavy traffic

Unfortunately, the team then ran into a snarl of traffic that began in the Clark South exit of the North Luzon Expressway that stretched all the way to Bulacan.

“First time ko makakita, first time ko talaga guys, nagulat ako,” Dogie said repeatedly.

“Di ako maka-move on sa traffic, first time ko naranasan yun. Clark South. Hanggang Bulacan. T__ i__, men.”

Dogie also gave a shoutout to Nexplay fans who purportedly worked at NLEX, and who were constantly updating the team about the traffic situation. He said that a highway patrol even rode out to help them pass. “Triny kaming ilusot ng patrol. Pero hindi talaga e.”

On the vlog, Dogie showed footage from that night, playing a clip of Coach John Michael “Zico” Dizon reduced to tears inside the vehicle as they tried to make it to their game.

The team finally made it to the venue at 8:55 to 9:00 p.m., after four and a half hours on the road, and an hour past their scheduled match.

No excuse, says Dogie

Early on in the vlog, Dogie clarified, “Para sa mga nagsasabi na gumagawa ako ng excuse, no, wala, wala, hindi ito excuse. Sa akin kasi, late is late. That means, be responsible.”

He also had a message for the critics that had found new ammunition to lob at the team after yesterday night’s incident.

“Maniwala man kayo o hindi, wala kaming paki. We’re not playing for you guys, we’re playing for us. Kung may ginawa kang maganda, masaya sila, kung may magawa kang kaunting mali, pupunahin ka nila. Sa isip-isip namin, wag na nating tingnan ang fanbase, let’s [just] play our game. Kung masaya sila, e di masaya sila. Kung malungkot sila, e di malungkot sila.”

The MPL-PH is now at the halfway point of Season 9. ECHO PH remains at the top of the standings with a 6-1 win-loss record, while Nexplay is still within the top four, with 4-3.

