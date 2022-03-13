Nexplay fails to show up, gives ECHO PH an instant 2-0 win

TWO of the most exciting teams of Season 9 were supposed to go head-to-head in a star-studded Sunday spectacle.

The explosive super team known as ECHO PH came from a loss against Onic PH and they were determined to avenge their very first loss in Season 9.

Meanwhile, the fan favorites Nexplay EVOS were eager to prove that Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera made the grave mistake of leaving the big three to join ECHO.

But amid the hype surrounding these two teams, the match ended as a default 2-0 series win in favor of ECHO PH as the Roaring Tigers failed to reach the venue in time.

It's still unsure as to why Nexplay failed to reach the venue though there were alleged sources that indicated that the team suffered from a flat tire while travelling under traffic for 5 hours.

UPDATE: According to Michael "MP the King" Endino of Nexplay EVOS, the team was stuck in traffic.



No-show from Nexplay

Under Section 7.3.4.2.8. of the MPL-PH Season 9 rule book, teams must prepare for the match an hour prior to starting and entering the game online fifteen (15) minutes before the match. The rule also states that if one team has not entered into the match room which has been prepared after twenty minutes, the late team by default is considered to have lost the matches twice in a row.

According to a statement from the MPL-PH: “The match between Nexplay EVOS and ECHO is scheduled for 8:00 pm today. As of 8:33 pm, Nexplay EVOS has not reached the studio. Adhering to the abovementioned rules, the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League - PH operating committee has finally decided to declare ECHO as the winner of the match.”

Yawi and KarlTzy expressed their thoughts on Nexplay's no show

Due to the absence of Nexplay EVOS, both Yawi and Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno were called to the stage to express their thoughts on the situation.

Given Yawi's history with NXP, he was eagerly determined to prove his worth against his former team.

"Inaabangan ko syempre kase dati kong ka-team tapos gusto kong talunin kaso DQ sila. Tsaka pinaghandaan namin sobra yung game na ito," said the ECHO PH roamer.

Prior to their matchup, Yawi messaged his pals turned rivals, John Paul "H2wo" Salonga and Renejay "RENEJAY" Barcarse. He expected to go head-to-head with his former teammates, but it was also revealed that both were unavailable against the Orcas.

Setsuna "Akosi Dogie" Ignacio even published a vlog about this.

Yawi even considered taunting his former teammates upon beating them, which he managed to accomplish, but unfortunately the circumstance doesn't offer much.

"Gusto ko kapag nanalo na. Kaso DQ," he reflected.

Meanwhile, his teammate KarlTzy expressed his desire to face the fan favorites especially after some friendly banters with Michael "MP The King" Endino.

"Gusto ko talaga namin sila makalaban kase parang hindi naman kami naghahabol ng points eh. Parang boring, nanggigil pa naman ako kay MP," said the superstar jungler.

He added: "Nagra-rank game sila nina Yawi, may kalaro si Yawi na taga-NXP tapos naka-mic. Tapos sinabi ni MP na ‘Dudurugin niya daw ako!” recounted KarlTzy.

