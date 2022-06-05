Defending champs Smart Omega departs for Kuala Lumpur

SIX DAYS before the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup 2022 kicks off, defending champions Omega Esports is already heading to Kuala Lumpur.

“Ingat kayo team! One Shot, Pilipinas!” said the team in a Facebook post.

An airport shot showed the that will be fielded to the MSC arena: Duane “Kelra” Pillas, Renz “Renzio” Cadua, Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog, Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso, Patrix “E2MAX” Caidic, and Dean Christian “Raizen” Sumagui, along with coach Jomie “Pakbet” Abalos.

The post also jokingly asked, “Teeeeeeka, bakit parang may naiwan. ASAN SI HITO???”



Since Robert Remar “Hito” Candoy stepped back from active duty at the start of Season 9, he has become the team’s ever-popular “CEO”, and is often the center of content around the fan-favorite team.

Omega to defends MSC championship in Kuala Lumpur

Last year, Omega Esports won the MSC 2021 against fellow PH team Blacklist International. Back then, the squad was still under the Execration banner.

MSC 2022 will kick off its group stages next weekend, June 11 to 12, with a total prize pool of $300,000, or around P15.9 million… double the pot from last year.

Omega Esports is slotted into Group C with Indonesian team RRQ and Thai team IDNS. Current MPL-PH champions RSG PH, meanwhile, is Group B with RSG Singapore and SeeYouSoon from Cambodia.

Omega’s departure comes a day after they released a new music video called "Barangay Omega" to hype their upcoming Kuala Lumpur campaign. In the MV, the team lives up to their moniker “Kings of the SEA” and took to the high seas on a yacht, set to the tune of a rap by Nik Makino, with lyrics by Season 9’s rookie shoutcaster, Santie “Santie” Magcalas.

“Isang karangalan i-rap ni Nik Makino lyrics ko men, salamat [Omega]!” said the caster in a post.

