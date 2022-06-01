Zico departs Nexplay EVOS for coaching stint abroad

AFTER spending a few seasons with Nexplay EVOS and bringing the team to the next level, it is time for Coach John Michael “Zico” Dizon to move on.

He previously hinted on his vlog that he is already leaving Nexplay EVOS, and posted a cryptic Tweet saying his farewell to his players.

He confirmed his departure in a conversation with Spin.ph.

“Gusto ko lang mag explore at mag-grow outside my comfort zone and main reason is may offer overseas kaya grinab ko agad, flight ko na next next week,” he revealed.

Zico, however, did not disclose to Spin.ph which overseas teams tendered an offer, and which of those offers he accepted.

He even teased about the outcome in his vlog.

“I’ve received some offers galing sa iba’t ibang regions, pero nakapag-decide na ako,” he said. “Hindi ko pwedeng i-reveal kung anong team, so abangan niyo na lang siya.”

It was not an easy decision for Zico as he realized that he’ll have to leave his comfort zone.

“Ang hirap sa akin umalis dito kase dito ako nagsimula mag-coach, dito ako kahit papaano nag-grow, maging better person, pero kulang pa,” he recounted.

Due to the offers he received from foreign organizations, Coach Zico revealed in his vlog that he consulted with Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio about his decision.

"So kausap ko si Boss D kagabi lang. Sabi ko, 'Boss D, may nag-offer sa akin dalawang team, magkaibang bansa. Anong pipiliin ko, ito or ito?'”

According to Zico, Dogie replied: “Grab mo yung isa, kase MPL yan eh! After a season or kung mag-champion ka man, mag-stay ka dun. Kung gusto mo isang season ka lang doon, balik ka dito.”

While this will definitely be a good opportunity for him, Zico admitted that he will encounter some problems.

“Actually, parang madami akong magiging adjustment, syempre hindi ko na iyon mga kababayan. So kailangan kong i-develop yung sarili ko,” he reflected.

He also explained what exactly happened in Season 9. Amid the hype surrounding Nexplay EVOS after a spectacular run in the Sibol qualifiers last January, Nexplay ended up with some uneven performances in the regular season, finishing at the 5th-6th place.

“Ang daming naging problema hindi lang ako pati mga players. Normal naman iyon eh, lahat naman ng tao may problema, lahat naman tayo may sariling dala...na hindi kayang sabihin sa ibang tao kase parang nahihiya tayo," he said.

He then apologized to the fans who were left disappointed with the team’s overall performance.

“Gusto ko mag-sorry sa na-disappoint sa amin last season. Kase nga ang pangit ng morale namin, ang pangit ng outcome. So ayun, kung meron sisisihin doon syempre sa akin yun kase ako yung coach.”

Despite the rough outcome in Season 9, Zico remained grateful with the opportunities Nexplay has given him. He personally acknowledged the support given to him by the organization and its fans.

“I just wanna say thank you sa lahat ng bosses ng NXPE especially to boss Dogie na nakita yung potential, nagtiwala at binigyan ako ng chance to do what's on my mind. I wouldn't really be here kung hindi dahil sa kanya."

He added: “Kay Sir Gab (Benito), kay Sir Allan, thank you so much. Sa players ko, yung ma-handle ko pa lang sila, champion na ako dun. We fell short pero I know babawi sila. Sa lahat ng fans na sumuporta mula umpisa, thank you din. Thank you so much, Nexplay! Good luck in season 10!"

