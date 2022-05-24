Aby Marano, Nexplay's Coach Zico exchange ML-themed Bolick banter

AFTER Robert Bolick announced on Instagram that he had wed influencer Cassandra Yu, Marano responded with a pair of sarcastic tweets.

Marano poked fun at her ex-boyfriend's Instagram post with a Mobile Legends: Bang Bang term.

“When the time is right – iretri mo! GGWP!” she said.

The term "retri" is short for retribution, which is a battlespell in MLBB. It is used to secure and even steal jungle objectives from the opposition.

Most importantly, it can be used to kill or snatch the Lord, which is one of the most important objectives in the game. MLBB fans would use the term to describe someone stealing a love interest.

Her tweet caught the attention of sports fans, and even Nexplay’s John Michael “Zico” Dizon replied to her comment with one of the most notable casting calls in League of Legends esports history.

“Faker may be in trouble into death mark, tries to clean it up for Ryu, OH LOOK AT THE CLEANSE, LOOK AT THE MOVES! FAKER! WHAT WAS THAT!” said the MLBB head coach.

Marano responded to Coach Zico’s reply saying: “Ano to kya? Kanta ba to?”

Eventually, netizens also hopped on the Tweet thread to chime in with their own esports-themed replies, like flameshot and execute.

Marano praised the commenter’s creativity.

Robert Bolick has since responded to Aby Marano.

