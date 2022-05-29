Here's how fans are reacting to Akosi Dogie streaming Wild Rift

IN ONE of the biggest plot twists in the local esports and gaming scene, one of the biggest names in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio, has decided to play League of Legends: Wild Rift in his recent Facebook livestream.

It was a massive surprise for him to play MLBB’s major rival in his livestream as Dogie has oftentimes been viewed as a villain in the PH LoL community, following his statements where he hinted that the LoL PH community is dead.

Due to his previous statements, which took place in 2020, fans who tuned in to Dogie’s Wild Rift livestream ridiculed him.

But there were also those who defended him, stating that his sudden decision to play Wild Rift will further boost the game’s popularity. Among them is Dogie’s Wild Rift counterpart, ShinBoo Ponferrada, who said that fans should never bar Dogie in playing Wild Rift.





Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

On a Facebook comment, ShinBoo said: “Wag niyo na i-gatekeep. Panoorin niyo. Share niyo yung stream. Ibalita niyo sa iba. Samahan niyo magparank. Maganda sa community ang kulit at ingay nyan.”

For fans who may be puzzled about Dogie's decision to play Wild Rift, he has hinted in his previous vlogs that he considered League of Legends to be a part of his childhood, noting how serious he was with the game before he made the transition to MLBB.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Dogie’s thoughts on Wild Rift

While playing Riot’s mobile MOBA title, Dogie spoke of his experiences.

Initially, he was annoyed with the long queue timers that took place in ranked matches. “Ang tagal ng queuing men! Estimated time 71 seconds, solo. Sheesh! Alaws na player…ako lang ata mag-isa sa platinum (his current rank) ngayon eh!” he said, as he restarted his queuing.

He did notice some positives from his experience.

In one match, Dogie asked his teammates if he can play mid, even though the hero queueing revealed that he should play as a support.

Continue reading below ↓

“Pa mid po! Pwede pa-mid?” he begged.

Eventually he was given the chance to pick Ahri, the fox-tailed midlaner. Due to the generosity from his teammates, he commended his teammates: “Thank you! Ang bait ng kakampi ko guys.”

He added: “Buti pa dito sa Wild Rift, mababait yung mga tao. Hindi katulad yung sa Mobile Legends, pag nag-RG ka, nakita mo si RENEJAY kukuhanin ka kaagad ng ano.”

His praises, though, turned out to be a false alarm as he was forced to play support given that his teammate selected Twisted Fate.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.