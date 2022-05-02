Coach V reveals SDzyz almost never made it to S9 roster

TNC’s Coach Vrendon “V” Lin had a memorable journey in Season 9.

As he was stuck in the hospital, battling Pott's Disease during the regular season that forced him to attend the MPL playoffs in a wheelchair, he saw his team make a massive turnaround. TNC Pro Team avenged their last place finish in Season 8, and finished Season 9 at the top three.

There, he was able to witness Ben Seloe “Benthings” Maglaque’s proposal.

But their Season 9 journey has been filled with many “what if” scenarios.

In a new tweet, Coach V revealed that Shemaiah Daniel “SDzyz” Chu, the team's most seasoned player who has been active in the MPL since Season 5, almost never made it to the final roster, because the coach was considering amateur prospects.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Since it's the off-season. I can finally answer questions regarding our S9 journey. To start, SDzyz almost wasn't drafted, as the top pick for the try outs was either Irrad (Risk Team) and Noxious (AP Esports)," he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Coach V had a vision for TNC

It may come as a surprise to choose these players, especially with the veteran presence of SDzyz (once known in previous seasons as Chuuu). But Coach V had already envisioned a plan for the rebuilding squad.

Continue reading below ↓

“My vision for TNC Season 9 team was an all-rounded low key amateur filled line up with players that have masteries of unconventional heroes such as Yasuwo with his Zilong and Hayabusa gold lane, Escalera with his Natalia and Claude mid, Benthings with his Franco and Johnson, Kramm with his insurmountable lane presence of mind, and Noxious with his well-respected Sun and Saber," he explained.

Continue reading below ↓

Still, surprises came for everyone in Season 9, even for Coach V's most well-laid plans.

“For me, Season 9 must be a season of surprises, and as a coach I need to prepare a team that can't be read easily and must have their own identity especially in the regular season.”

Continue reading below ↓

Though they weren’t able to implement the tactics he mentioned in his Tweet, TNC did manage to show some tricks up their sleeves. They were able to use their Songbird combo (Diggie + Odette) to create space for SDzyz to secure the Turtle.

Would Coach V retain the team's overachieving lineup all the way for a second shot at the trophy in Season 10? And what new surprises will he reveal?

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.