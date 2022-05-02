After Benthings, it’s Coach Panda’s turn to propose during MPL-PH’s grand finals night

LOVE WAS in the air in the MPL-PH grand finals. After TNC Pro Team’s Ben “Benthings” Maglaque, it was RSG PH's Coach Brian “Panda” Lim’s turn to ask the hand of his longtime girlfriend in marriage.

“I’ve been waiting to do this for three years,” the newly minted championship mentor said, right after his team received their giant ceremonial check and he was called on stage by Mara Aquino. Then, as the squad chanted his name, Coach Panda made a special request: “Jennifer Riguer, please come up to the stage please.”

He went on, “Si Benthings did it first, but this is my own version. Thank you for always being my inspiration for three years. I love you so much.”

Then, he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

Riguer’s very sweet reply? “Ikaw si Coach Panda! Best coach! It’s a yes!”

Coach Panda planned the surprise with MPL-PH league operations

Immediately after the proposal, Joy “Hymnrael” Calulo of MPL-PH’s league operations shared a screenshot of a message that Panda sent to him earlier today, where the longtime Mobile Legends veteran asked permission if he could propose to his girlfriend during the grand finals.

“3 years na po kame and this was my dream po [ever] since,” went one of Coach Panda’s DMs.

Hymnrael replied, “Ok, let’s coordinate with prod.”

Congratulations to Coach Panda for his engagement, and of course, for his second MPL-PH trophy. As he said right before his proposal, “I always said that the job is not done yet. But the job is finally done.”

