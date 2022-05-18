After impressive season, Coach V and TNC part ways

COACH Vrendon “V” Lin and TNC Pro Team have officially parted ways.

The announcement was made on the team’s official Facebook page.

With his inspiring story of battling Potts Disease while leading TNC to their surprising 3rd place finish in Season 9, the organization acknowledged the efforts of Coach V and applauded him for his strategic prowess as well as his sense of humor.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Thank you for your out of the box strategies and on point game analysis. Your witty jokes and unforgettable advice will stay with us."

They added: “We thank you most for doing your best for our team despite the hurdles we faced. We wish you good luck on your new journey! May you never forget to always rise!”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

As the announcement was made, Coach V posted on his personal Facebook page: “A broken crayon will color the same. On to the next.”

Continue reading below ↓

How Coach V inspired TNC

Since his days with ArkAngel, Coach V has made a massive impact on his players. He treated his players like a family and he likewise served as an inspiration to the team, despite the times he had to be hospitalized.

As shotcaller Jomarie “Escalera” Delos Santos said, “Mahalaga si Coach V, kase nakasama ko siya sa ArkAngel. Tapos parang pamilya po yung turing ko sa kanya.”

Assistant coach Jemson “Scholar” Glean Ignacio also offered praises.

“Kami-kami po yung magkakasama kaya noong nalaman namin yung naging kalagayan niya, nag-pray talaga kami tapos parang yung ginagawa namin sa practices, para sa kanya talaga.”

Amid the pain he endured, Coach V dedicated his time and effort to further support his team. While he was at the hospital, he formulated the team’s gameplan, especially their Diggie + Odette strategy. He even revealed that prior to Season 9, he intended to experiment with various tactics that could surprise his foes.

Continue reading below ↓

With his hidden unorthodox strategies and his inspiring grit and determination, teams in the MPL are now free to snap up his tactical mind.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.