Omega extinguishes TNC, secures finals appearance

IT WAS DO or die for these two teams as the winner would only secure a finals berth this season, but also an MSC spot.

For TNC, a win would have served as a massive turnaround. But it was not to be: Barangay Omega pulled off a commanding win over TNC with a 3-0 sweep. The MSC 2021 champions will return to defend their crown.

Calculated outplays defined Omega

The very first game heightened the prestige of this matchup as both teams proved to be evenly matched. Omega had a strong start as they secured early kills, but TNC was able to recover as Shemaiah Daniel “SDzyz” Chu snatched every turtle objective.

Eventually TNC had the momentum as Ben Seloe “Benthings” Maglaque landed perfect pulls with his Ruby that perfectly synergized well with SDzyz’s Lancelot.

But Omega started resurfacing when Duane “Kelra” Pillas slowly gained his items.

TNC tried to overwhelm his Clint by utilizing the mobility of his Lancelot, but Kelra’s damage and his ability to read SDzyz’s movements punished the jungler.

Even when Mark “Kramm” Genzon Rustana was charging towards him, Kelra’s damage was too much for him to handle, and combined with Omega’s aggressive frontliners, led to Omega’s Game 1 win.

And those outplays carried on in Game 2 as Omega once again outsmarted their foes.

Seeing the incoming threat from Benthings and Jomarie “Escalera” Delos Santos, Omega dissected their Chou and Kagura combo.

At one point, Kelra outmaneuvered Benthings, Kramm, and Escalera, complementing the frontline assaults from Renz Errol “Renzio” Cadua and Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog.

Then in the 16th minute, Omega forced TNC to a chokepoint. With Ch4knu’s Grock and Patrick James “E2MAX” Caidic’s Lylia plus Kelra’s Clint, TNC stumbled and suffered their second loss.

The same outcome occurred in Game 3, but it was Ch4knu who took centerstage as his Atlas surprised TNC. Combined with the damage output from Cecilion and Claude, and things started spiraling downward for the Phoenix as they were extinguished in the series.

Omega’s return to the finals not only gives them a ticket for the MSC slot but also a chance to finally end their title drought. Can they live up to their playoff poison monicker by prevailing against the top seeded RSG PH?

