Coach Gibo out of Team Secret

DESPITE helping lead Team Secret to an unexpected quarterfinals finish in the Valorant Champions Tour, the esports organization is letting go of its coach, Gilbert “Gibo” Sales.

“We made history together,” said the team in a brief statement uploaded on Facebook. “Thank you for sharing this incredible journey with us, Gibo. We wish you all the best further! Salamat[.]”

Gibo has not released an official statement in his social media accounts.

An eventful year for Coach Gibo and the rest of Team Secret

It’s been an eventful year for Coach Gibo and the rest of Team Secret (composed of Jessie “JessieVash” Cuyco, Jayvee “DubsteP” Paguirigan, Jim “BORKUM” Timbreza, Kevin “Dispenser” Te, and Riley “witz” Go) in the competitive Valorant landscape.

Before they flew to Berlin as the PH reps, the roster was still under the aegis of Bren Esports. The team took down Singaporean team Paper Rex, 3-0, in a decisive finals to emerge as Southeast Asia champions.

It was then that Bren ran into unexpected visa problems, putting their VCT stint at risk. Bren Esports would shortly release the team, before the entire roster was acquired by Team Secret.

In Berlin, the team was able to reach the quarterfinals, stunning observers with its underdog run before they fell to EMEA team Acend.

“[L]ost to @AcendClub 0-2. ggwp to them and goodluck into the semis. this has been a wonderful experience but our run ends here. thank you for all who supported us,” tweeted Gibo after their defeat.

