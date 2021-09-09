One day after they were let go, Team Secret picks up Bren's Valorant roster

IT DIDN'T take long for the squad to find a home.

A day after Bren Esports announced that it would be releasing the team, Team Secret has announced that they have signed up the star Valorant roster.

The squad of Jessie “JessieVash” Cuyco, Jayvee “DubsteP” Paguirigan, Jim “BORKUM” Timbreza, Kevin “Dispenser” Te, and Riley “witz” Go”, and coach Gilbert “Gibo” Sales will now don the black and white of one of esports’ biggest organizations.

Open up the sky! Our agents have landed," said the international org in a social media announcement. "We are happy to welcome our Secret Agents to our Valorant division."

Bren Esports Valorant retains hard-earned VCT points

The squad will retain their hard-earned VCT points. VCT rules allowed retention of circuit points if the majority of the group remain together.

As of writing the team is tied for second in the SEA region with Singaporean squad Paper Rex who will be competing in Valorant Master: Berlin starting tomorrow.

