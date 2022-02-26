Coach Duckeyyy welcomes Bren's bashers

BREN Esports had hoped that their rookie-led and revamped roster would shake up the scene in Season 9, but unfortunately the results have been abysmal.

The once dominant team during the M2 World Championship is clearly still in its rebuilding phase, with not a single win so far in the season.

Coach Paulo “Pauloexpert” Munsayac admitted in a previous press conference that the team was struggling with its execution.

And why is that the case?

Coach Francis “Duckeyyy” Glindro explained: “It’s more on the fundamentals of the team as well as mindset. But the big factor is actually the mindset. For the very first few weeks they’ve been experiencing a lot of pressure and I could feel it from them."

With Bren’s status as a team filled with rookies, the mental pressure is an undeniable factor, and Coach Duckeyyy is doing everything at his disposal to keep the ship afloat.

“Unfortunately, hindi pa nawawala yung mga jitters ng rookies,” said the two-time World Champion coach. “I’ve been doing all the possible things na pwedeng makapagbago in terms of mindset. I've been throwing a lot of things to the wall. Unfortunately, nothing is sticking for now.”

Coach Duckeyyy doesn't mind the criticism of Bren Esports

While one would expect that he'd ask for a little civility towards his team of pro newcomers, Coach Duckeyyy surprisingly welcomes bashers.

"I'm not going to ask the bashers to mellow down in bashing my team. Please bash them more para matauhan sila. I think that's what they need. Trial by fire," he spoke frankly.

He added: "Kagaya ng sinabi ko sa iyo Joy Boy, Win or Lose yung mga taong yan, may maisasabi sa iyo but at the end of day they're just going to be like that, bashers."

But besides the team’s mental fortitude, Coach Duckeyyy realized that the team likewise needs to change their training regimen. While it makes sense for Bren to conduct scrimmages against Indonesian teams in order to hide their gameplan, the current Season revealed that Bren is being overwhelmed by their Filipino counterparts.

Coach Duckeyyy revealed that changes will definitely take place.

“We’ll be making adjustments for sure. With Indonesians it’s a very different story because their meta is totally different from how Filipinos play. Pau actually suggested that we adjust our scrimmages.”

