'Kabahan ka na': Bren's message for former teammate KarlTzy

BREN Esports’ current roster is filled with a lot of question marks. After suffering from a catastrophic Season 8 campaign and losing two major superstars in Carlito “Ribo” Ribo, Jr. and Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno, the team decided to revamp their roster with young up-and-coming talent from the amateur scene.

While the preseason power rankings of the majority would place Bren at the bottom two, Bren is hoping that wouldn’t be the case. In fact, they are doing everything to make sure that it would never happen.

In a pre-match press conference, Coach Francis “Duckeyyy” Glindro praised the driven mentality of the current Bren Esports roster.

“There would be minimal lapses on our part because the boys have been proactive with whatever training guideline I imposed. They’ve been grinding a lot,” he said.

But their determination isn’t just focus on scrimmages and passively listening to the coaching staff.

“They question us, hindi sila oo nang oo and hindi sila yes people. And I think that’s a very good characteristic of this team,” said the Bren Esports head coach.

To add to their preparations is their overall experience with Sibol, which rookie Vincent “Joy Boy” De Guzman admitted was an important confidence booster.

“Siguro po maganda yung experience namin sa Sibol kase na-experience namin kumalaban ng mga pro players talaga tapos parang napansin nila na kaya naming sumabay tapos iniisip namin na makakapag-perform kami ng maayos ngayon,” he said.

Later today, February 19, Bren will face ECHO PH, a team brimmed with a lot of superstar talent that is led by former Bren player KarlTzy.

And when they were asked if it would be difficult to prepare against their star-studded roster, Coach Duckeyyy immediately responded by saying, “Ay hindi! Alam mo Karl! Kabahan ka na! Sabi sa akin ni Flap, nami-miss ka na niya. Ang love language niya is dudurugin ka daw niya sa MPL. So maghanda ka na Karl!”

Given the confidence as well as Bren’s adamant identity, it would be interesting to see how far this roster will go for this season.

